The Kingdom of Dreams, A Tale of Oz,’ will be presented Aug. 6-8 at Parkland College.

A live stage show penned by Rantoul resident Kenny Chumbley, “The Kingdom of Dreams, A Tale of Oz,” will be presented this summer at Parkland College.

Four shows will be staged Aug. 6-8.

Chumbley said he wrote the play based on a one-time reference L. Frank Baum made to a “Kingdom of Dreams” in his 1914 book, “Tik Tok of Oz.”

He said the play leans on the 1903 Broadway extravaganza “Circa 1900.”

“An extravaganza was a technical term (to distinguish it from burlesque, vaudeville, etc.) for a play with original music and dances, stunning special effects, and lavish sets and costumes built around a fairy tale,” Chumbley said.

“We’ve got a great local cast and staff, including a professional ballerina from the Oakland Ballet who will be dancing as Polychrome, the daughter of the Rainbow,” Chumbley said.

Six original songs will be featured.

