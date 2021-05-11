RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-2 1
Despite loss to Mahomet-Seymour, Spartans still local leader and recently had three-game win streak.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 6-4 6
Bulldogs picked up big win versus SJ-O, then handed Centennial a double-digit loss on Monday.
3. Unity 2-1 2
Rockets slowed by weather, suffered first defeat last week at hands of Illini Prairie rival Chillicothe IVC.
4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-1 —
Panthers thriving after 1-1 start, topped Ford County rival GCMS for their fifth consecutive triumph.
5. Champaign Central 8-4 8
Maroons finding footing after 2-4 opening to campaign, dumped Marshall for sixth win in a row.
6. Milford 4-1-1 4
Bearcats drew with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and face big test with Centennial on Friday.
7. Villa Grove/Heritage 5-1 10
Hawks handled Arcola and have scored double-digit runs in all but one of their games so far.
8. Centennial 5-6 7
Chargers came up short against Bloomington on Wednesday, face Purple Raiders again Thursday.
9. LeRoy 7-2 —
Panthers have fallen just once after recording a 1-1 start, make a trip to Peoria Heights on Thursday.
10. ALAH 6-4 —
Knights romped past Blue Ridge on Wednesday, own earlier wins versus Tuscola and Monticello.