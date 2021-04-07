The Ford County Clerk’s office has provided unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election.
Official results won’t be available until later this month.
There were only a few contested races this election cycle.
The unofficial results of those races are listed below:
Elliott Village Trustees
Five candidates sought three seats on the Elliott Village Board of Trustees.
Sixty eight votes were cast in the race. Ryan Clements received 17 votes, Roseann Niedorowski received 15 votes, Ralph Erhardt received 14 votes and Mary Young and Sylvia Weidner each received 11 votes.
Kempton Village President
Two candidates sought the position of Kempton Village President.
Incumbent Richard Von Qualen received 39 votes while Christopher Small received 19 votes.
Lyman Township Highway Commissioner
Two candidates sought the position of Lyman Township Highway Commissioner.
Daniel Flessner received 60 votes while Daniel Otto received 16.
Patton Township Highway Commissioner
Three candidates entered the race for Patton Township Highway Commissioner.
Dwain Sanders received 269 votes, while Brandon Lambert had 96 votes and Scott Sheehan had 77 votes.
Pella Township Highway Commissioner
Incumbent Dennis Wahls took on challenger Larry Thorndyke in the race for Pella Township Highway Commissioner.
Wahls received 59 votes while Thorndyke received seven votes.