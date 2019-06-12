Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder is possible early. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder is possible early. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.