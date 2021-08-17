A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will provide information and referrals for people affected by the Aug. 12 flooding in Ford County from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Kruse Center, located at 207 N. Lawrence St. in Gibson City.
Partner resources available at the MARC may include service agencies such as: IL Department on Aging, IL Department of Insurance, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Comfort Dogs, Pastoral Care, Food and Clothing Pantries, Ford County Health Department, and more.
For more information about providing services or resources at this MARC please contact Ford County EMA at 217-379-9415.