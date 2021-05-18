GIBSON CITY, ILL — 618 S. Sangamon
Gibson City, IL 6o936
217-784-5343
HOURS
Mon-Thurs: 10am-8pm
Fri: 10am-5pm
Sat: 10am-3pm
Sun: Closed
This Week
Monday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room; K-5th grade Story Hour held from 3:45pm to 4:30pm.
Wednesday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am.
Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room.
Good to Know
Registration for Summer Reading –It is not too late to register for summer reading. We had several come out for our registration event but, if you did not make it, come in during the week or give us a call. Summer Reading takes place in July. Don’t miss out! Last Day to sign up is June 18th.
Library Hours – The library opens at 10:00 am, Monday through Saturday. Come in and see us! We’ve missed you! There is coffee brewing, new titles, and friendly faces to greet you. The library remains open to 8:00 pm Monday through Thursday, 5:00 pm on Fridays, and 3:00 pm on Saturdays. We still have computers and other resources available to you. We carefully disinfect and you can feel safe, exploring and rediscovering all we have to offer.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Final Twist by Jeffery Deaver
Aftermath by Terri Blackstock
DVDs
Above Suspicion
Tom and Jerry
The Father