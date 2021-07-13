Listen to this article

618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City

Phone: 217-784-5343

This Week:

Monday- Yoga class at 9:00 am..

Tuesday- Card Making Class 12:30 or 6:00

Wednesday – Yoga class at 9:00am.

Thursday- Preschool Story Hour at South Park, weather permitting, at 9:00am.

Friday – Yoga class at 9:00am

  • Summer Reading Program has been partially funded this year by funds

from the Martha Zimmerman Memorial. We thank Martha and her family

  • for this extraordinary gift.

Electronics Classes – We are offering instruction for individuals who

are struggling with their portable electronic devices. Let us help you

gain proficiency with your cell phones, laptops, and tablets. Contact

the library to reserve your spot.

Next Month:

Book Club – Book club meets on the first Thursday of every month.

August 5th, members will meet to discuss Sally Ride: America’s First

Woman In Space by Lynn Sherr .If you would like to join the book club,

contact the library for more information or to sign up!

Summer Reading –Kids, don’t miss out on the summer reading program!

The program will run from July 6th through July 29th. Kindergarten

will meet on Monday mornings at 9:00am. On Tuesdays, First-grade will

meet at 9:00 am and Second-grade will meet at 10:30 am. On Wednesdays,

the Preschool class will meet at 9:00 am, Third-grade will meet at

10:30 am, Fourth-grade will meet at 1:00 pm, and Fifth-grade will meet

at 2:30 pm. The combined Middle/High School class will meet on

Thursdays at 11:30 am. We are excited about this year’s program,

encouraging a love for reading and learning in fun and vibrant ways.

Let us know if you have any questions or concerns.

Card Making Class

Join us on July 13th for our monthly Card Making Class. We will have

two times available. 1:30 and 6:00. Mary McCormick will lead us in

making some beautiful handmade cards. Cost is $10.00 for materials.

Sign up at the Circulation desk today.

Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:

Books

There are No Children Here by Alex Kotlowitz

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict

Santa’s Sweetheart by Janet Dailey

Stamped by Jason Reynolds

The Heathens by Ace Atkins

The Shadow by James Patterson

The Cellist by Daniel Silva

Its Better This Way by Debbie Macomber

DVDs

Mortal Kombat

Wrath of Man

No Mans Land

