618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week:
Monday- Yoga class at 9:00 am..
Tuesday- Card Making Class 12:30 or 6:00
Wednesday – Yoga class at 9:00am.
Thursday- Preschool Story Hour at South Park, weather permitting, at 9:00am.
Friday – Yoga class at 9:00am
- Summer Reading Program has been partially funded this year by funds
from the Martha Zimmerman Memorial. We thank Martha and her family
- for this extraordinary gift.
Electronics Classes – We are offering instruction for individuals who
are struggling with their portable electronic devices. Let us help you
gain proficiency with your cell phones, laptops, and tablets. Contact
the library to reserve your spot.
Next Month:
Book Club – Book club meets on the first Thursday of every month.
August 5th, members will meet to discuss Sally Ride: America’s First
Woman In Space by Lynn Sherr .If you would like to join the book club,
contact the library for more information or to sign up!
Summer Reading –Kids, don’t miss out on the summer reading program!
The program will run from July 6th through July 29th. Kindergarten
will meet on Monday mornings at 9:00am. On Tuesdays, First-grade will
meet at 9:00 am and Second-grade will meet at 10:30 am. On Wednesdays,
the Preschool class will meet at 9:00 am, Third-grade will meet at
10:30 am, Fourth-grade will meet at 1:00 pm, and Fifth-grade will meet
at 2:30 pm. The combined Middle/High School class will meet on
Thursdays at 11:30 am. We are excited about this year’s program,
encouraging a love for reading and learning in fun and vibrant ways.
Let us know if you have any questions or concerns.
Card Making Class
Join us on July 13th for our monthly Card Making Class. We will have
two times available. 1:30 and 6:00. Mary McCormick will lead us in
making some beautiful handmade cards. Cost is $10.00 for materials.
Sign up at the Circulation desk today.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
There are No Children Here by Alex Kotlowitz
The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict
Santa’s Sweetheart by Janet Dailey
Stamped by Jason Reynolds
The Heathens by Ace Atkins
The Shadow by James Patterson
The Cellist by Daniel Silva
Its Better This Way by Debbie Macomber
DVDs
Mortal Kombat
Wrath of Man
No Mans Land