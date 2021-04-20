Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Monday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room; K-5th grade Story Hour held from 3:45pm to 4:30pm.
Wednesday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am.
Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room
Coming Up
Summer Reading Sign up in May –Registration for the Summer Reading Program will be on May 13th from 3:30pm — 6:00pm. Those who attend our registration event and sign up for the summer reading program will be treated to balloon art, kid tattoos, and free ice cream. This year, the summer reading program will run from July 5th to July 30th for preschool to high school age students.
Driving Refresher for Seniors –Rules of the Road, a refresher course for seniors ages 65 and up, will be offered in the program room on Friday, May 14th from 10:30am — 12:30pm. Coffee and donuts will be served. Please sign up in advance.
Book Signing — On Wednesday, June 23rd at 6:30pm, Melissa Ebken will be available to sign copies of her new book, Teach Us to Pray: An ancient model for a Modern Day.
A former resident, Melissa received her degree in biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago. From 1988-1998, Melissa served as a helicopter mechanic in the Illinois Army National Guard. In 2001, she graduated from Lexington Theological Seminary.
“As we begin to emerge from a global pandemic, Rev. Melissa Meers Ebken helps us find answers to deep questions. In Teach Us to Pray: An Ancient Model for a Modern Day, Ebken explores what it means to pray meaningfully.” -Light Life and Love Ministries
Good to Know
Magazines through Overdrive –If you haven’t heard, patrons can access magazines from Overdrive! There are over 3,000 titles, including top titles such as: US Weekly, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Vanity Fair, and Rolling Stone
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Cherished by Helen Hardt
Sunflower Sisters by Martha Hall Kelly
Animal Instinct by David Rosenfelt
Death with a Double Edge by Anne Perry
That Night by Chevy Stevens
Her Dark Lies by JT Ellison
Just As I Am by Cicely Tyson
DVDs
Crisis
The Violent Heart
Body Brokers