618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week:
Monday- Yoga class at 9:00 am..
Wednesday – Yoga class at 9:00am; Electronics Class at 10:00 am
Thursday- Preschool Story Hour at South Park, weather permitting, at 9:00am.
Friday – Yoga class at 9:00am
Electronics Class– Contact the library to reserve your spot for individual help with your electronic device. Our next class is this Wednesday, August 18th, from 10:00 am — 11:00 am.
Book folding and Cutting Pumpkin--September 23 at 6:30 p.m All supplies furnished. Free Program
Time Capsule 2021-2071 –The Gibson City Historical Society is currently collecting items for consideration to include in the 2071 time capsule. Items should be clearly marked with your name and phone number and can be dropped off at Moyer District Library.
Items for Sale –A bit of local history is on sale at Moyer District Library. Thumb drives that include yearbooks from 1913 to 2020, as well as picture postcards and local history, are available for purchase for $40 each. Proceeds from the sale of thumb drives and the book, Pioneer Village of Gibson City, will benefit Friends of Moyer District Library. Additionally, centennial memorabilia can be purchased with proceeds going towards the Gibson City sesquicentennial fund. These items range from postcards to decorative plates, flags and books. Drop by the library to see what is available.
Good to Know:
Magazines through Overdrive – If you haven’t heard, patrons can access magazines from Overdrive! There are over 3,000 titles, including top titles such as: US Weekly, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and much more!
Next Month:
Book Club – On Thursday, September 2nd, Book club members will meet to discuss The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. “Aging and reclusive Hollywood movie icon Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to tell the truth about her glamorous and scandalous life...Summoned to Evelyn’s Upper East Side apartment, [journalist] Monique [Grant] listens as Evelyn unfurls her story: from making her way to Los Angeles in the 1950’s to her decision to leave show business in the late 80’s, and, of course, the seven husbands along the way…” Copies of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo are available at the counter.
Let us know if you would like to consider joining the book club. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month at 1:00 pm.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books:
Cul De Sac by Joy Fielding
Ice and Stone by Marcia Muller
Terrible Fall of Angels by Laurel K. Hamilton
Viral by Robin Cook
Vortex by Catherine Coulter
DVDs:
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway