Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library
618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week
Monday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room; K-5th grade Story Hour held from 3:45pm to 4:30pm.
Wednesday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am.
Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room
Next Week
Summer Reading Sign up in May – Need more information about the summer reading program? We will be having a Facebook Live event on Thursday, May 6th at 6:00 pm. Be sure to join us!
Registration for the Summer Reading Program will be on May 13th from 3:30pm — 6:00pm. Those who attend our registration event and sign up for the summer reading program will be treated to balloon art, kid tattoos, and free ice cream. This year, the summer reading program will run from July 5th to July 30th for preschool to high school age students.
Driving Refresher for Seniors –Rules of the Road, a refresher course for seniors ages 65 and up, will be offered in the program room on Friday, May 14th from 10:30am — 12:30pm. Coffee and donuts will be served. Please sign up in advance.
Coming Up
Book Signing — On Wednesday, June 23rd at 6:30pm, Melissa Ebken will be available to sign copies of her new book, Teach Us toPray: An ancient model for a Modern Day.
A former resident, Melissa received her degree in biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago. From 1988-1998, Melissa served as a helicopter mechanic in the Illinois Army National Guard. In 2001, she graduated from Lexington Theological Seminary.
“As we begin to emerge from a global pandemic, Rev. Melissa Meers Ebken helps us find answers to deep questions. In Teach Us to Pray: An Ancient Model for a Modern Day, Ebken explores what it means to pray meaningfully.” -Light Life and Love Ministries
Good to Know
Training on Devices? –If you are like many who struggle getting to know their new tablet, iphone, or android, consider signing up for a class through Moyer District Library. Contact the library to let us know and we will set up a class to help increase your knowledge.
Magazines through Overdrive –If you haven’t heard, patrons can access magazines from Overdrive! There are over 3,000 titles, including top titles such as:
US Weekly
National Geographic
Good Housekeeping
Vanity Fair
Rolling Stone
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel
Turn a Blind Eye by Jeffrey Archer
Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lilly by Susan Wittig Albert
Where I come From Stories from the Deep by Rick Bragg
A Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman
Little French Bridal Shop by Jenifer Dupee
DVDs
The Little Things
The Virtuoso