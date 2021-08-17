618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week:
Monday- Yoga class at 9:00 am..
Wednesday – Yoga class at 9:00am; Electronics Class at 10:00 am; Carnival 5:30pm — 7:30 pm
Thursday- Preschool Story Hour at South Park, weather permitting, at 9:00am.
Friday – Yoga class at 9:00am
Summer Reading Program Carnival –To celebrate some fantastic summer reading, participants have been invited to take part in our library carnival on Wednesday, August 18th from 5:30 — 7:30 pm at South Park in Gibson City. The carnival will include slides, a bounce house, cotton candy, and popcorn.
Electronics Class– Contact the library to reserve your spot for individual help with your electronic device. Our next class is this Wednesday, August 18th, from 10:00 am — 11:00 am.
Time Capsule 2021-2071 –The Gibson City Historical Society is currently collecting items for consideration to include in the 2071 time capsule. Items should be clearly marked with your name and phone number and can be dropped off at Moyer District Library. The committee will choose which items to include.
Items for Sale –A bit of local history is on sale at Moyer District Library. Thumb drives that include yearbooks from 1913 to 2020, as well as picture postcards and local history, are available for purchase for $40 each. Proceeds from the sale of thumb drives and the book, Pioneer Village of Gibson City, will benefit Friends of Moyer District Library. Additionally, centennial memorabilia can be purchased with proceeds going towards the Gibson City sesquicentennial fund. These items range from postcards to decorative plates, flags and books. Drop by the library to see what is available.
Good to Know:
Summer Food Bags – Community members who are struggling to feed their families, can stop by the library to pick up a bag of groceries. This is part of the “backpack program” and available to families with children.
Magazines through Overdrive – If you haven’t heard, patrons can access magazines from Overdrive! There are over 3,000 titles, including top titles such as: US Weekly, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and much more!
Next Month:
Book Club – On Thursday, September 2nd, Book club members will meet to discuss The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. “Aging and reclusive Hollywood movie icon Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to tell the truth about her glamorous and scandalous life...Summoned to Evelyn’s Upper East Side apartment, [journalist] Monique [Grant] listens as Evelyn unfurls her story: from making her way to Los Angeles in the 1950’s to her decision to leave show business in the late 80’s, and, of course, the seven husbands along the way…” Copies of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo are available at the counter.
Let us know if you would like to consider joining the book club. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month at 1:00 pm.
Goals Met for Summer Reading Program 2021 A book will be added to our collection in honor of their achievements
Preschool-Anahi Adams, Kolten Breweer, Violet Dewey, Lincoln Horsch, Charolette Kerrber, Oliver Kerber, Silas Kerberr, Cora McNary, Iris McNary, Harper Schertz, Jurnee Sims, Austin Steidinger, Gabe Wurmnest, Nora Wurmnest, Luella Zimmerman.
Kindergarten--Mia Corley, Harrison DeYoung, Ainsley Gordon and Wynn Mueller. 1st Grade--Ava Butler, Levi Kincaid, Owen Mueller, Sadie Provin, Jade Steidinger. 2nd Grade--Emma Brown, Barrett Kerber, Lloyd Milligan, Brooklynn Young. 3rd Grade--Arlo Gordon, Irelynn Morris, Clay Mueller, Olivia Mueller, Alex Shumate 4th Grade---Beau Augspurger, Carson Brown, Adam Gordon, Wesley Johnson, Ginger Kincaid. 5th Grade--Bentlee Mueller, Lucy Willis, Halie WWolloby. MS/HS--Aden Gordon, Avery Gordon, Genevieve Kincad, Lia Knerr, Anthony Maloney Jr., Wesley Milligan, Owen Price, Victoria Priester, Taylor Willis
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books:
Dark Roads by Chevy Stevens
The Noise by James Patterson
Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn
Bloodless by Douglas Preston
Another Kind of Eden by James Lee Burke
Complications by Danielle Steel
DVDs:
The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard
Rogue Hostage