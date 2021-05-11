Listen to this article

618 S. Sangamon

Gibson City, IL 6o936

217-784-5343

Moyerlibrary@yahoo.com

What is happening this Week?

This Week

Monday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room; K-5th grade Story Hour held from 3:45pm to 4:30pm.

Tuesday – Card-making classes are available at 10:30 am, 1:30 pm, or 6:30 pm.

Wednesday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room

Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am. Registration for Summer Reading from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room. Rules of the Road: A Refresher Course for Seniors from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Coming Up

Summer Reading Sign up is This Week – Registration for the Summer Reading Program will be on Thursday, May 13th from 3:30pm — 6:00pm. Those who attend will be treated to balloon art, kid tattoos, and free ice cream. This year, the summer reading program will run from July 5th to July 30th for preschool to high school age students.

Driving Refresher for Seniors –Rules of the Road, a refresher course for seniors ages 65 and up, will be offered in the program room on Friday, May 14th from 10:30am — 12:30pm. Coffee and donuts will be served. Please sign up in advance.

Good to Know

Congratulations to Our National Library Week Winners – For children: Halle Willoughby; For new patrons: Olivia Harlan; For email/e-newsletter: Jennifer Keefe.

Training on Devices? –If you are like many who struggle getting to know their new tablet, iPhone, or android, consider signing up for a class through Moyer District Library. Contact the library to let us know and we will set up a class to help increase your knowledge.

Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:

Books

The Duke and I by Kate Quinn

Find You First by Linwood Barclay

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard

Stargazer by Anne Hillerman

Summer of Lost and Found by Mary Alice Monroe

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff

DVDs

The Marksman

Land

The Mauritanian

Trending Videos