618 S. Sangamon
Gibson City, IL 6o936
217-784-5343
What is happening this Week?
This Week
Monday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room; K-5th grade Story Hour held from 3:45pm to 4:30pm.
Tuesday – Card-making classes are available at 10:30 am, 1:30 pm, or 6:30 pm.
Wednesday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am. Registration for Summer Reading from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm.
Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room. Rules of the Road: A Refresher Course for Seniors from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
Coming Up
Summer Reading Sign up is This Week – Registration for the Summer Reading Program will be on Thursday, May 13th from 3:30pm — 6:00pm. Those who attend will be treated to balloon art, kid tattoos, and free ice cream. This year, the summer reading program will run from July 5th to July 30th for preschool to high school age students.
Driving Refresher for Seniors –Rules of the Road, a refresher course for seniors ages 65 and up, will be offered in the program room on Friday, May 14th from 10:30am — 12:30pm. Coffee and donuts will be served. Please sign up in advance.
Good to Know
Congratulations to Our National Library Week Winners – For children: Halle Willoughby; For new patrons: Olivia Harlan; For email/e-newsletter: Jennifer Keefe.
Training on Devices? –If you are like many who struggle getting to know their new tablet, iPhone, or android, consider signing up for a class through Moyer District Library. Contact the library to let us know and we will set up a class to help increase your knowledge.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
The Duke and I by Kate Quinn
Find You First by Linwood Barclay
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard
Stargazer by Anne Hillerman
Summer of Lost and Found by Mary Alice Monroe
That Summer by Jennifer Weiner
Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff
DVDs
The Marksman
Land
The Mauritanian