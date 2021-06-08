618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City
Phone: 217-784-5343
This Week:
Monday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room
Tuesday – Electronics class at 10:00 am (pre-registered)
Wednesday –Yoga at 9:00am in program room
Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am.
Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room.
Coming Up:
Cardmaking – The next set of card-making classes will be held on Tuesday, June 8th. Mary McCormick provides instruction and materials to create four beautiful, hand-crafted cards. Each card makes a lovely gift or keepsake. The cost of the class is $10 and is offered at 10:30 am, 1:30 pm, or 6:00 pm.
Book Club – Book club meets on the first Thursday of every month. July 1st, members will meet to discuss When We Were Young and Brave by Hazel Gaynor. The historical fiction novel takes place during World War II. “Inspired by true events, When We Were Young and Brave is an unforgettable novel about impossible choices and unimaginable hardship, and the life-changing bonds formed between a young girl and her teacher in a remote corner of a terrible war.”
If you would like to join the book club, contact the library for more information or to sign up!
Electronics Classes – We are offering instruction for individuals who are struggling with their portable electronic devices. Let us help you gain proficiency with your cell phones, laptops, and tablets. The next class with time slots available will be held Tuesday, June 29th.
Good to Know:
Registration for Summer Reading –Kids, don’t miss out on the summer reading program! Registration for Reading Colors Your World continues through June 18th. The program will run from July 5th through July 29th. Kindergarten will meet on Monday mornings at 9:00am. On Tuesdays, First-grade will meet at 9:00 am and Second-grade will meet at 10:30 am. On Wednesdays, the Preschool class will meet at 9:00 am, Third-grade will meet at 10:30 am, Fourth-grade will meet at 1:00 pm, and Fifth-grade will meet at 2:30 pm. The combined Middle/High School class will meet on Thursdays at 11:30 am. We are excited about this year’s program, encouraging a love for reading and learning in fun and vibrant ways. Let us know if you have any questions or concerns. You can drop by the library to register or register online at https://www.moyer.lib.il.us/summer-reading-program
We’ve Missed You! – The library re-opened back in July 2020 with strict COVID-19 rules. As time has passed, restrictions have gradually lifted and allowed us to get back to a comfortable environment. This summer, we are looking forward to seeing patrons browse the books, DVD’s, and resources that are available. The doors open at 10:00 am, Monday through Saturday. Come in and see us! There is coffee brewing, new titles, and friendly faces to greet you. The library remains open until 8:00 pm Monday through Thursday, 5:00 pm on Fridays, and 3:00 pm on Saturdays. We carefully clean and hope we offer a place where you can feel safe, exploring and rediscovering all there is at Moyer District Library.
Desktop Video Magnifiers Available – The library has magnifiers available for those who struggle with low vision affecting their ability to read, write, look at family pictures, or pursue hobbies. Let us know if you are interested in taking one home to set on top of a table, desk, or cabinet. Once it has been adjusted to suit someone’s needs,a video magnifier can make a huge difference and improve their quality of life. Call the library or come by if you have questions.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
Arctic Storm Rising by Dale Brown
Hidden by Fern Michaels
Jackpot by Stuart Woods
Saboteurs by Clive Cussler
Legacy by Nora Roberts
DVDS
The Courier
The Vault
The World to Come
Your Honor
Raya and the Last Dragon