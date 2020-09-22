Thank you – Thank you to our faithful members for your continued patronage and support. We are so happy to be here for you and to help you with resources as you navigate through this year. Remember that we can assist you if you are not comfortable coming into the library. Just give us a call.
Women’s Suffrage Centennial – Votes for Women: A portrait of Persistence is a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment which secured women’s voting rights in the United States. Created with generous support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, Votes for Women provides a unique opportunity for visitors to explore one of the longest reform movements in American history. The exhibit will be open to visitors from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm on Friday, September 25th; 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 26th; and 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, September 27th.
New to Homeschooling? During these challenging times, some families have decided to homeschool their children. We want you to know we are here for you and can help support you! We have resources available through our network of libraries that can maximize your school experience. We look forward to serving you!
Children’s Preschool Storytime in the Park – The next Story Hour for preschoolers will be Thursday at 9:00 am at south park in Gibson City. There is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy a great story. *Just a friendly reminder that this is not a drop off program. Children should be accompanied.
The Best Recommendations – It is so helpful to be given a good recommendation and that’s what you get when you pick up a Yellow Dot book! When you find a yellow dot on the spine of one of our books, you know that someone else enjoyed it well enough to give it their stamp of approval. Right now, we have a collection of yellow dot books adjacent to the entrance. Swing by and pick up a good read today!
September is Library Card Sign Up Month – Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to encourage everyone to sign up for their own library card.
If you have the chance, please spread the word that the library is open and actively serving its patrons. Let your friends and family members who don’t use library services, know that there are some great benefits to having a library card. For those who live in the district, a library card is absolutely free!
New patrons who sign up for a library card in September will receive a goody bag and be entered to win Gibson Bucks. Existing patrons, who stop in, can have their fines forgiven.
Newly Added and Ready to Circulate:
Books
The Book of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult
To Tell you the Truth by Gilly MacMillan
Robert B. Parker's Fool's Paradise by Mike Lupica
One by One by Ruth Ware
Total Power by Vince Flynn
Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O'Reilly
Next to Last Stand by Craig Johnson
The Coast to Coast Murders by James Patterson
Anxious People by Fredrik Backman