A look at the 100 most popular stories that appeared on the Ford County Record’s website in 2019:
➜ Funeral director accused of stealing more than $60,000 — 26,719 pageviews.
➜ Homicide investigated in Milford — 12,218.
➜ Big R Stores changing its name to Stock + Field — 9,095.
➜ Barrel racer suing Ford County Fair, C-Bar Rodeo — 8,905.
➜ Double-murder suspect’s former landlord in Melvin ‘very much shocked’ — 8,659.
➜ Gibson City man faces up to 7 years for having sex with 14-year-old girl — 7,925.
➜ Paxton police shut down illegal marijuana grow, arrest two — 6,278.
➜ Four taken to hospital after car runs stop sign, collides with truck — 5,708.
➜ Coroner releases name of murdered teen — 5,440.
➜ LGBTQ community invited to ‘pride march’ on Sunday in Paxton — 5,353.
➜ Nibbe sent back to prison after punching girlfriend in head while she was driving — 5,326.
➜ Man who committed murder as teen wants sentence reduced — 5,104.
➜ Paxton woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Loda home — 5,039.
➜ Victim of alleged beating in Paxton remains in critical condition at hospital — 4,783.
➜ Cissna Park man dies after car strikes grain wagon — 4,729.
➜ John Deere dealership in Gibson City to close — 4,635.
➜ Ex-state police special agent found guilty of felonious disorderly conduct — 4,625.
➜ Double-murder suspect killed in northern Colorado — 4,428.
➜ Ford County Board: ‘We’re sick and tired of being pushed around’ — 4,240.
➜ Mason’s Law signed in response to Iroquois County man’s death — 3,878.
➜ Two found dead in wrecked car west of Paxton — 3,875.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (Dec. 20, 2019) — 3,805.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (July 23, 2019) — 3,796.
➜ Coroner: Two found dead in wrecked car died from injuries sustained in accident — 3,713.
➜ Former Pizza Hut building in Paxton getting ready for new tenant — 3,684.
➜ Cause of death undetermined for two people found dead in wrecked car — 3,566.
➜ Lisa Oakley obituary — 3,565.
➜ PBL grad accepts position with NFL — 3,533.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (July 29, 2019) — 3,520.
➜ Brewery planned at farm near Thawville — 3,498.
➜ Robert ‘Bob’ Bane obituary — 3,482.
➜ Jay’s Place opening this weekend in downtown Gibson City — 3,456.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 26, 2019) — 3,451.
➜ 61-year-old gets probation, 10 days in jail for traveling to meet a minor — 3,353.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 10, 2019) — 3,346.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (July 1, 2019) — 3,336.
➜ Discovery of body in ditch prompts homicide investigation — 3,323.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (Sept. 9, 2019) — 3,310.
➜ Railside Golf Course in danger of closing once again — 3,271.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Oct. 2, 2019) — 3,226.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 1, 2019) — 3,214.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (April 16, 2019) — 3,210.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (May 7, 2019) — 3,157.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Oct. 8, 2019) — 3,141.
➜ A very ‘mare-y’ Christmas for Gibson City horseman — 3,131.
➜ Paxton man gets 8 years in prison for violating court order — 3,129.
➜ GCMS community mourning loss of graduate found murdered in Tennessee — 3,115.
➜ Sheriff, board member engage in heated discussion — 3,108.
➜ ‘Possible plea’ coming in beating of elderly Buckley man — 3,103.
➜ LGBTQ community, supporters put pride on display in Paxton — 3,084.
➜ Paxton native Kendall Cox buying Knapp-Miller Funeral Home — 3,070.
➜ One dead in crash near Ashkum — 3,050.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Aug. 13, 2019) — 3,048.
➜ Gibson City funeral home director pleads not guilty to theft charge — 3,003.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Oct. 30, 2019) — 2,990.
➜ Junebug Crafty Gifts opens in downtown Paxton — 2,963.
➜ ‘63 Impala wins Best of Show at Paxton’s Fourth of July car show — 2,952.
➜ DNA match leads to woman’s arrest for stolen vehicle in Paxton — 2,943.
➜ Multi-million-dollar settlement reached in wrongful-death suit vs. Ford County Jail — 2,939.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (Nov. 18, 2019) — 2,939.
➜ Cops probing burglary at Gibson City business — 2,914.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Sept. 9, 2019) — 2,913.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (June 19, 2019) — 2,895.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Nov. 27, 2019) — 2,834.
➜ Police Blotter (July 18, 2019) — 2,798.
➜ Sheldon man arrested for murder of 17-year-old girl — 2,788.
➜ Parolees in Thawville arrested after one shoots other in hand amid days-long argument — 2,783.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Oct. 16, 2019) — 2,768.
➜ UPDATED: Double-murder suspect’s former landlord in Melvin ‘very much shocked’ — 2,759.
➜ Home in Loda mysteriously burns to ground — 2,748.
➜ Police Blotter (Sept. 17, 2019) — 2,719.
➜ William James ‘Bill’ Dueringer obituary — 2,708.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Nov. 6, 2019) — 2,705.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Aug. 5, 2019) — 2,694.
➜ PBL football advances to state quarterfinals with win over Farmington — 2,667.
➜ Person in Illinois hospitalized after vaping has died — 2,654.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (Oct. 14, 2019) — 2,638.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Sept. 4, 2019) — 2,623.
➜ Pizza Palace set to open in mid-May in Paxton — 2,619.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (Sept. 24, 2019) — 2,607.
➜ Letter to editor: Village shouldn’t endorse hateful symbol —2,591.
➜ Second chance on life awaits Ford County drug court grads — 2,583.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Nov. 18, 2019) — 2,581.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (July 16, 2019) — 2,549.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Nov. 12, 2019) — 2,543.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Sept. 17, 2019) — 2,540.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (Nov. 5, 2019) — 2,536.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Aug. 29, 2019) — 2,527.
➜ Linda’s Little Bit of Everything opens in downtown Paxton — 2,513.
➜ Coroner releases name of man who died in accident near Paxton — 2,507.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (May 8, 2019) — 2,504.
➜ Police Blotter (June 19, 2019) — 2,486.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Oct. 23, 2019) — 2,484.
➜ Paxton Police Blotter (Oct. 8, 2019) — 2,475.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (Aug. 21, 2019) — 2,475.
➜ Three dead in accident near Chebanse — 2,469.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 4, 2019) — 2,451.
➜ Man killed in Chicago shooting believed to be suspect in theft of cigarettes in Paxton — 2,448.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (July 18, 2019) — 2,408.
➜ Ford County Circuit Court cases (April 24, 2019) — 2,397.