PAXTON — During the 2018-19 school year, more than 25 percent of the 109 teachers employed by the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district received a base salary of at least $50,000, according to a report reviewed by the school board Wednesday night.
Among those 29 teachers were five who received more than $70,000 in base salary and eight who received at least $60,000 in base salary.
The highest-paid teacher, Cara Fitton, received a base salary of $79,104.
The report showed 34 teachers received a base salary of between $40,000 and $50,000, 33 received a base salary of between $30,000 and $40,000, and 14 were paid a base salary of below $30,000.
The district’s highest-paid employee — and the only one to receive a base salary exceeding $100,000 — was Superintendent Cliff McClure, whose base salary totaled $152,798.
McClure was followed by Tara Chandler, director of curriculum, assessment and instruction ($98,416 in base salary); Joshua Didier, PBL Junior High School principal ($96,285); Travis Duley, PBL High School principal ($94,168); Jeffrey Graham, PBL High School assistant principal ($87,174); Barry Wright, PBL Eastlawn School principal ($86,655); and Amanda Styck, Clara Peterson Elementary School principal ($76,167).
The administrator/teacher salary and benefits report can be viewed at www.pblunit10.com.