Members of the Ford County Board sit at a table in the first-floor courtroom at the Ford County Courthouse on Thursday as they discuss proposed revisions to the county’s ordinance regulating wind farms. They are, clockwise from far-right: Bob Lindgren of rural Loda, Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton, Randy Ferguson of Gibson City, Gene May of rural Paxton, Cindy Ihrke of rural Roberts and Ann Ihrke of rural Buckley.