The 2020 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant will be on June 15, beginning at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Melvin. Any interested young lady at least 16 years old and not older than 21 by Jan. 1, 2021 are eligible to participate. Other requirements are that the individual must either; live in Ford County, currently attend or be a graduate of a Ford County school, or be a participant in Ford County 4-H sponsored activities.
A virtual Informational meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14 at 6 pm on Zoom for anyone interested in competing in the 2020 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant. The new 2020 Miss Ford County Fair Queen will win scholarship money as well as an all-expense-paid trip to the State Pageant in Springfield in January 2021.
Anyone interested in the pageant may contact the Ford County Pageant Co-Directors, Alaina Kief (217) 898-6102 or Kirsten Wyatt (217) 649-1540, or you can email us at missfordcounty@gmail.com