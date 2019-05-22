Following is a roundup of Memorial Day services scheduled in the Ford County Record’s coverage area:
BUCKLEY
The American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432 of Buckley will hold Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27, at three area cemeteries. There will be a short service at 9:30 a.m. at the Lisk Cemetery in rural Thawville. At 10:30 a.m., a service honoring the area’s deceased veterans will be held at Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery; at that service, the speaker will be Larry Eyre, the commander of Legion Post 432. Immediately following the 10:30 services at Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery, the American Legion Auxiliary of Buckley will serve refreshments at the Legion post at 313 S. Walnut St., Buckley. In case of rain, the services will also be held at the Legion post. More than 130 flags will be put up on 20-foot poles at the Woodland/St. John’s Cemetery.
CISSNA PARK
Cissna Park American Legion Post 527 will hold Memorial Day services at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the village park. The service will include an appearance by the Legion’s drill team. “Taps” will also be played, and a “salute to the dead” will be held. After the service, the American Legion Auxiliary will be serving coffee and donuts at the Legion home.
GIBSON CITY/ELLIOTT
Gibson City’s Memorial Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, from in front of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district’s unit office building on Sangamon Avenue. Parade entries will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. The parade members will then make their way south on Sangamon Avenue and continue to Drummer Township Cemetery for special memorial services around 10:30 a.m. at the Drummer Creek Veterans Memorial in Gibson City. During the services, state Rep. Tom Bennett of Gibson City will speak, and music will be performed by the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School band and Steve Anderson, commander of the local Legion post. The color guard will also be present. Following the ceremonies in Gibson City, the Legion will travel to Elliott Cemetery for memorial services there, likely to begin around 11:30 or 11:45 a.m. The Elliott service will feature the same speakers. In the case of inclement weather, the services will be held at the Legion post in Gibson City.
LODA
The Loda American Legion Post 503 is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Pine Ridge Cemetery near Loda’s north edge. A dedication of deceased veterans will be held, and the Post 503 color guard will be present. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Rachel Stockle of the Loda United Methodist Church. The honor roll will also be read of departed members of the military who were either buried at the cemetery or elsewhere but are from Loda Township. They will be listed by the wars they fought in. The oldest person on the list was a veteran of the War of 1812. The service should last about half an hour.
LUDLOW
Services in Ludlow will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Community Center. The Rev. Ken Crawford, formerly of the Rantoul First Baptist Church, will be the speaker.
MELVIN
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Melvin Cemetery in Melvin. “Taps” will be played. Refreshments will be served at the Melvin Community Hall on Main Street after the service. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the Melvin Community Hall.
PAXTON
Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150 will hold its annual Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s marching band will give a musical tribute.
The ceremony immediately follows the Memorial Day parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. when it leaves PBL Eastlawn School, 341 E. Center St., and heads toward the cemetery. The parade will be led by the American Legion color guard and will include the PBL marching band. Individuals and organizations such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are invited to participate. Participants are asked to line up at the school no later than 9:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, American Legion Prairie Post 150 is requesting volunteers to assist in placing flags on the graves of veterans buried at Glen Cemetery. Volunteers will meet in the cemetery’s gazebo at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Flags and instructions will be provided. The Legion post is also requesting assistance with removing the flags at 5 p.m. Monday, May 27. Questions can be directed to Frank Crego at 217-249-3667 or fcrego@mchsi.com.
PENFIELD-GIFFORD AREA
Services will be held both Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27. Sunday observances will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the veterans memorial on the I&I grounds, Penfield; at 1 p.m. at Wells Cemetery, Penfield; and at 1:30 p.m. at Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Monday services are scheduled at 10:45 a.m. at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield, which will be immediately after the 10 a.m. Mass, and at noon at the veterans memorial at Werner Roessler Park, Gifford.
PIPER CITY
The Piper City American Legion post is conducting a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, on the bandstand on Peoria Street in downtown Piper City. The speaker will be Pam Bork of the Gov. Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. Immediately after the service, additional services will be held by the post at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Brenton Cemetery in rural Piper City. At each cemetery, a 21-gun salute to deceased veterans will be done.
RANKIN
The Cissna Park American Legion’s drill team will hold a Memorial Day service at Rankin Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27.
RANTOUL
In Rantoul, the first program of the Memorial Day weekend will be held Friday, May 24. At 3:30 p.m., Lincoln’s Challenge Academy will hold services in the academy field house. Then, the American Legion, VFW and Knights of Columbus will hold two services Monday, May 27. Ceremonies at 9 a.m. will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, east of Rantoul. At 11 a.m., a service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, north of Rantoul. The Rantoul Township High School band will provide music. Illinois National Guard Brig. Gen. Mark Jackson will be the featured speaker. Jackson is a 1983 graduate of Rantoul Township High School.
ROBERTS
The Wagner-Davis American Legion Post in Roberts will hold a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Roberts Gym. Coffee and rolls will be served afterward by the Legion post’s auxiliary.
SIBLEY
The Martin H. Suntken American Legion Post 244 of Sibley will hold Memorial Day services at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Sibley. The service will feature music performed by Darrin Brown of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School chorus as well as the Martin H. Suntken American Legion unit’s color guard. The service will be led by the Rev. Corrine Blissard.
THAWVILLE
The Thawville American Legion post will host a Memorial Day service around 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Ridgeland Township Cemetery, located about a mile east of Thawville. The service will include music performed by the Iroquois West High School band, a gun salute and a speaker — Roger Bennett, commander of the Thawville Legion and a past state commander. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Legion post on Main Street in Thawville.