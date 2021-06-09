Members of the Melvin 1971 time capsule reveal committee will gather the morning of June 12 near the town library to unearth 50 years worth of history.
But this isn’t just any time capsule. Buried 3 feet deep, the capsule is at least 3 feet long, buried in a vault that was donated by the Onarga Burial Co.
“It’s bigger than we anticipated,” committee Chairman Steve Arnold said.
People will be able to view the items contained in the time capsule July 3 at the Ford County Fair in Melvin.
“We are (opening it) ahead of time in case we need to dry up any items or hit an unexpected snag in the dig,” Arnold said.
The public can also view the items before the fairgrounds viewing.
“We’re very transparent on our Facebook page,” Arnold said. “We will post pictures of what is in the capsule ahead of time.”
This will mark the second time capsule removal in Melvin. One buried in 1871 was opened during the 1971 centennial. There must have been several towns founded in Ford County around 1871. Gibson City had a time capsule reveal about a month ago.