ROBERTS — Residents of the Kempton area in northern Ford County and members of the county board will have to wait a bit longer to meet with officials from EDF Renewables, the company that owns the Kelly Creek Wind Farm, to discuss television reception issues allegedly caused by the wind farm.
A meeting of the board’s zoning committee was scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, at the Ford County highway department building in Roberts, but zoning committee member Ann Ihrke of rural Buckley said Thursday that the meeting has been canceled due to the unavailability of a company representative invited to attend.
The meeting will be rescheduled, Ihrke said.
Earlier this month, Kempton area resident Chuckie Loveall updated the county board about his difficulty reaching anyone from EDF about his and another neighbor’s problems receiving television channels via antenna.
Ihrke and board member Tim Nuss of rural Roberts said they also have been trying to reach company officials on Loveall’s behalf and have been unsuccessful.
State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said he would send a certified letter to the company’s local representative. Also, Weber said he would contact the company representative in person.
A day later, the zoning board meeting was scheduled, with a “discussion with EDF Wind Energy about ongoing issues” listed on the meeting’s agenda.