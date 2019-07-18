WATSEKA — The Illinois Department of Agriculture will hold a public informational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, regarding the proposed construction of a 1,800-animal-unit-capacity swine facility about 1.25 miles east of Stockland.
The facility would be owned and operated by Parks Livestock of Stockland.
During the meeting, which was requested by the Iroquois County Board, the state agriculture department will receive evidence and testimony on eight subjects:
— Whether registration and livestock waste management plan certification requirements, if required, are met by the notice of intent to construct.
— Whether the design, location or proposed operation will protect the environment by being consistent with the Livestock Management Facilities Act.
— Whether the location minimizes any incompatibility with the surrounding area’s character by being located in any area zoned for agriculture where the county has zoning or where the county is not zoned, the setback requirements established by the Livestock Management Facilities Act are complied with.
— Whether the facility is located within a 100-year floodplain or an otherwise environmentally sensitive area (defined as an area of karst area or with aquifer material within 5 feet of the bottom of the livestock waste handling facility) and whether construction standards set forth in the notice of intent to construct are consistent with the goal of protecting the safety of the area.
— Whether the owner or operator has submitted plans for operation that minimize the likelihood of any environmental damage to the surrounding area from spills, runoff and leaching.
— Whether odor-control plans are reasonable and incorporate reasonable or innovative odor reduction technologies given the current state of such technologies.
— Whether traffic patterns minimize the effect on existing traffic flows.
— And whether construction or modification of a new facility is consistent with existing community growth, tourism, recreation, or economic development or with specific projects involving community growth, tourism, recreation or economic development that have been identified by government action for development or operation within one year through compliance with applicable zoning and setback requirements for populated areas as established by the Livestock Management Facilities Act.
The meeting will be at the Iroquois County Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.
Questions about the meeting may be directed to the Illinois Department of Agriculture at 217-785-2427.