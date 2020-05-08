Spencer Meenen was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Fiber & Oil Crop Production. Spencer is a member of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in fifty different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement may be considered for his award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Spencer was selected as the State Winner by a committee of agriculture teachers
knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then
conducted virtual interviews from their homes and offices throughout the state.
Spencer is the son of Steve and Kim Meenen of Melvin, IL .
Receiving this honor now makes Spencer eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July, 2020. Spencer was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee is this area.
Spencer, a graduating senior , has been an active agriculture education student and FFA member over the course of his high school career. His senior year he served on the chapter officer team in the position of Treasurer. Jeff Reale is the agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Spencer will receive plaques for their accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.