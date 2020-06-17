McKendree University recently recognized students for making the spring Dean's List for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.
Two area students made the dean’s list: Joshua Bleich, of Melvin, and Jacob Stevenson, of Ludlow.
McKendree University is a "College of Distinction" and recognized as a "Military Friendly School" by Victory Media. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Ill., campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Mo. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, Ky., and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, Ill.