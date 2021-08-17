GIBSON CITY — Several businesses and homes suffered significant damage from Thursday’s heavy rainfall in Gibson City.
In addition to Dairy Queen, which sustained significant damage to its equipment, the Gibson City Inn, Choose 2 Change Fitness and Peterson’s Chrysler-Plymouth were among those that suffered major damage, Mayor Dan Dickey said.
Others, such as McDonald’s, Casey’s and Dollar General, had water damage to varying degrees.
“There were a lot of homes on the southeast quadrant of town” significantly damaged, Dickey said. “The west side was terrible. The south side was terrible.
“It pretty much (went) from north to south. We literally had rivers flowing through town.”
Dickey said he was noticing some dry patches in his yard last week and was noting the area needed rain. He said he’ll never say that again.
Dickey said the city is in need of some major assistance.
“We’re a small town. We don’t have the money,” Dickey said. “We don’t want to lose our Dairy Queen. We’ll get this. We’re pretty resilient. I hope people help us out like these businesses. These are good people.
“It’s overwhelming. You almost feel helpless at times.” Dickey said the state Lions Club has pledged $20,000 to the city.
At a meeting Monday night, the city council approved taking $100,000 in emergency funds to help with cleanup, much of which will involve getting rid of debris.
Dickey credited Randy Wyant, who acted as mayor while Dickey was on the East Coast, and fellow council member Michelle Celeschi for their work during the crisis.