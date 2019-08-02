GIBSON CITY — While the Gibson City Council will, at some point, discuss whether to allow a recreational marijuana dispensary to open in the western Ford County community, such a discussion might not occur for a couple of more months.
“We kind of decided we’re not going to be in a big hurry,” Mayor Dan Dickey said Friday, three days after officials in nearby Paxton debated the issue. “I know a lot of towns have jumped right on it, but we’re just going to wait and see, let it play out a little bit, learn more about it, and take our time and not get in a big rush. We think that’s the prudent thing to do.”
Dickey said the city council will discuss the issue of whether to allow, regulate and tax cannabis businesses in town or instead ban such establishments once recreational cannabis sales become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. However, it might be “a couple of months” before the discussion takes place, Dickey said.
Dickey said he has yet to form an opinion on which direction he would like the city to go, noting that he remains open-minded on the issue.
In the meantime, Dickey said he has been gathering input from community leaders, and he said members of the city council are doing the same.