SPRINGFIELD — Drivers who violate right-of-way rules and injure pedestrians in crosswalks in Illinois will receive a one-year suspension of their driver’s license under legislation signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, in response to an accident that killed an Iroquois County resident.
Co-sponsored by state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, House Bill 2383 — referred to as Mason’s Law — requires a one-year suspension of an individual’s driver’s license if they commit a right-of-way violation at a crosswalk or a crosswalk in a school zone that results in bodily harm or death.
The legislation was filed in the House by Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, in response to the death of 24-year-old rural Clifton resident Mason Knorr, who was killed in a traffic crash when a semi failed to obey a posted stop sign.
Mr. Knorr was the crew chief for Paxton resident Tom Meents’ Maximum Destruction monster truck team on the Monster Jam circuit.
“This new law will help make sure that pedestrians can cross the streets safely and that people who endanger the lives of pedestrians, especially children, are held accountable,” said Barickman.
“Mason’s Law came from a concerned and grieving parent who approached me during my New Bill Roundtable,” said Parkhurst. “With this new law, careless drivers in our intersections and school zones will not get off with a simple slap on the wrist.”