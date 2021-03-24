➜ Fieldcrest 21, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14. The host Falcons (0-1) watched a 14-0 halftime lead disappear when Fieldcrest scored all of its points in the third quarter, handing GCMS its first home loss since 2016. Aidan Laughery rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns in the Heart of Illinois Conference setback, and Isaiah Chatman gave GCMS 66 yards on the ground.
➜ Fisher 24, Westville 6. Drew Purvis turned 18 carries into 149 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the host Bunnies (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference win over the Tigers (0-1). Collin Kuhlmann (three sacks), Tim Booth (nine tackles) and Cale Horsch (one interception) all provided big defensive efforts for Fisher. Landen Haurez’s 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave Westville its points.
➜ LeRoy 14, Ridgeview/Lexington 6. Kam Givens’ 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter allowed the host Panthers (1-0) to stave off the Mustangs (0-1) in an HOIC thriller that saw all of its points scored after halftime. Givens finished with 63 rushing yards for LeRoy, which took in a 10-yard running score from Max Buckles. Ridgeview/Lexington’s Jordan Reimer threw for 128 yards and hit Reece Ramirez on an 11-yard touchdown pass.