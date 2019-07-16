WATSEKA — Nearly four years after a shooting in Watseka, a judge has handed down a nine-year prison sentence to the man convicted in the incident.
Jerry Pintelon, 29, learned his sentence Tuesday. A jury earlier convicted him of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The shooting happened in August 2015. The Daily Journal in Kankakee reported it stemmed from a neighborhood dispute. Police said Pintelon fired into a crowd and hit a 20-year-old woman in three places.