PAXTON — A bench trial has been requested by an Indiana man charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with a March 2018 accident near Piper City that killed a Michigan woman.
Edwardo D. Rodriguez, 40, of Merrillville, Ind., asked for the bench trial instead of a jury trial during a hearing Tuesday in Ford County Circuit Court.
Earlier Tuesday, Rodriguez waived his right to a preliminary hearing to determine whether there was probable cause to proceed to trial.
Judge Matt Fitton set trial for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3, preceded by a pretrial hearing at 11 a.m. Sept. 5 and a motion hearing at 2 p.m. Sept. 12.
State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed the two felony charges against Rodriguez on May 6. Rodriguez had previously only been charged with disregarding a stop sign following the two-vehicle accident that occurred March 15, 2018, near Piper City, which resulted in the death of Rosemary E. Posekany, 66, of Greenville, Mich.
According to charging documents filed in court, Rodriguez allegedly was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan “with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons” and was “acting in a reckless manner” when the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Ford County Road 1700 East.
District 21 Illinois State Police said the accident occurred around 10:29 a.m. when Mrs. Posekany was driving a Ford Escape east on U.S. 24 and her vehicle was struck by Rodriguez’s southbound van.
Killian said Rodriguez was speeding and failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection after passing over four rumble strips.
Mrs. Posekany was pronounced dead at the scene by Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner.
Rodriguez remains free after posting $2,500 of his $25,000 bond.