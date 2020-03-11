Makenna Ecker of Paxton has been named student of the month for February at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Makenna, a sophomore, is the daughter of Brad and Christie Ecker. She was nominated for the award by teacher Lindsay Stalowy.
Mrs. Stalowy stated in her nomination, “Makenna demonstrates a leadership role in 8th hour PE by being a peer leader. She works extremely well with all of our students and really works to encourage positive attitudes and good sportsmanship. She is well-mannered, obeys rules, and overall sets a good example for the class.”
The student of the month award is sponsored by the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “Excellence through rigor, relevance, and relationships.” Teachers nominate students and the winner receives $50 and the other nominees receive a $5 Just Hamburgers gift certificate. Jordan Parrish and Hayley Tilley were also nominated for student of the month.