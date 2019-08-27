LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School’s tentative budget for the 2020 fiscal year is $161,156 in the black.
The school board is expected to approve the budget at its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the school. A hearing at which the public can comment on the budget is scheduled at 5:45 p.m. that day.
The budget — the first under new Superintendent Jeff Graham — includes anticipated revenues of $1,128,780 and expected expenses of $967,624. A fund balance at the end of the school year is projected at $1,601,062.
Other business
In other news:
➜ New teachers at Ludlow are Jenny Cho, Lisa Buhs, Jessie Stinson and Zach Thorson.
➜ New paraprofessionals are Chelsea McClatchey and MaryJane DeYoung.
➜ Cara Tweedy was hired in July as a half-time teacher and half-time director of student services.
➜ Graham said Kelly Kavanaugh has been hired as a full-time sub working two to three days.
➜ The board formally accepted the resignations of former teacher/Principal Tanya Turner, kindergarten teacher Christina Bush and fifth-grade teacher Amanda Wolfe.
➜ Graham said the new school year started Friday, Aug. 10, with 53 students registered.