LUDLOW — Ludlow Grade School’s tentative budget for the 2020 fiscal year is $161,156 in the black.

The school board is expected to approve the budget at its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the school. A hearing at which the public can comment on the budget is scheduled at 5:45 p.m. that day.

The budget — the first under new Superintendent Jeff Graham — includes anticipated revenues of $1,128,780 and expected expenses of $967,624. A fund balance at the end of the school year is projected at $1,601,062.

Other business

In other news:

➜ New teachers at Ludlow are Jenny Cho, Lisa Buhs, Jessie Stinson and Zach Thorson.

➜ New paraprofessionals are Chelsea McClatchey and MaryJane DeYoung.

➜ Cara Tweedy was hired in July as a half-time teacher and half-time director of student services.

➜ Graham said Kelly Kavanaugh has been hired as a full-time sub working two to three days.

➜ The board formally accepted the resignations of former teacher/Principal Tanya Turner, kindergarten teacher Christina Bush and fifth-grade teacher Amanda Wolfe.

➜ Graham said the new school year started Friday, Aug. 10, with 53 students registered.