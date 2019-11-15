LODA — Loda Village Board members voted against writing a letter to the Iroquois County Board of Review on behalf of Loda Township’s assessor, who had requested the village do so.
Township assessor Jim Clarage has objected to Iroquois County adding a 10 percent multiplier to real estate taxes, saying it was not right because of the way the county figured it. Clarage said he was working on a solution, and he gave board members an outline of his course of action and asked the board to write a letter on his behalf to the board of review.
Village Attorney Dale Strough pointed out to the board that if Clarage’s solution works and taxes are reduced, the village would lose some revenue. Strough said that, at this point, he felt that there was not enough information to go through with it, but the decision was up to the board.
Board members voiced their sympathy for the taxpayers but also agreed that there just was not enough information move forward.
A motion by Trustee Cathy Tittle to not write the letter for Clarage resulted in a tie vote, with Gene Breeden Jr, Cathy Tittle and Ronda Breeden voting “yes” and Joyce Gharst, Pat Allen and Jon Boone voting “no.”
Board President Carol Arseneau broke the tie with a “yes” vote, meaning the village will not go along with Clarage’s request.
Other business
Also at the board’s Nov. 13 meeting:
➜ Arseneau said she had not heard from Weber Fertilizer since the village sent the company a letter concerning a water line that the firm was given three options to deal with. Strough asked trustees if they would like him to contact the firm’s attorney and see what the company’s intentions are, and board members agreed to have him do so.
➜ Village Clerk Regina Ptacek said she has been working out of town from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She said that if anyone needs to reach her during that time, they should leave a message.
➜ Allen said that Onarga-based Price’s Tree Service was notified that its bid to remove some trees in Loda had been accepted by the board. Allen said she would ask that the trees be taken down by Jan. 1.
➜ Arseneau said she had received the titles to the Coe and Genzel property, which has been acquired by the village.
➜ The board voted 6-0 to spend $4,650 on the purchase of gravel and to have it spread on Jackson and Mulberry streets.
➜ Arseneau asked Linda Bogard, owner of the Owl’s Nest building that sustained damage in a fire last year, whether she had any idea when the property would be cleaned up. Bogard said she was getting “a load a month out of there,” but that is all she can do at the moment. Arseneau asked Bogard if she was done with tear-down or if more of the building is to come down, and Bogard said she was not sure.
➜ The board voted 6-0 to approve wage adjustments for the year. Wage adjustments were approved for Marla Templeton ($150), J.R. Ptacek and Myles Reck ($250 each) and Rick Gooden ($100).
➜ The board authorized the installation of a water line and water meter on a property. The property’s owner will be required to pay a $350 water hookup fee.
➜ Loda Fire Protection District Trustee Richard Kingery asked if the village board was aware what the 15 percent water loss in the village amounted to in gallons. Village Treasurer Myles Reck, who handles the water billing for the village, said the village uses 800,000 to 1 million gallons of water every two months, meaning 15 percent would probably be around 150,000 gallons. Kingery also said that the firehouse in Loda is not metered, yet the fire department receives a water bill every two months for 11,400 gallons. Kingery questioned why a bill is being sent if the firehouse is not metered. Reck responded by saying it is not a water bill but is instead related to hydrant fees. “To make it fit into the water-billing system, we had to do it that way,” Reck said. “It is not a metered reading but just a charge.”
➜ Village engineer Tom Overmyer gave an update on the village’s water tower project. Overmyer said he has heard nothing since submitting a “100 percent recordation” of the water tower to the State Historic Preservation Office. Overmyer suggested that the village board’s president make a phone call to the area’s state senator to find out what the holdup is. Overmyer said that he would like to be putting the project out for bids early next year.
➜ The board approved a building permit requested by Randy Hendricks.
➜ Arseneau said she had received a $500 rezoning fee from the Aardsma family to start the rezoning process for the old Loda Grade School property, from residential to manufacturing. The board voted 6-0 to approve an ordinance making way for the rezoning. The rezoning request will next be considered by the zoning board.
➜ The board learned that bids are being accepted for the purchase of an old village-owned truck and plow. Bids will be opened at the board’s December meeting.