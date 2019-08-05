LODA — Following are results — minus Illiana Pullers Association trucks and tractors — for the truck and tractor pulls held July 28 during the annual Loda Good Ole Days celebration:
6,200-pound hot street truck class — Kevin Windish of Brimfield (first place).
6,200-pound street stock truck class — Kevin Windish of Brimfield (first place), Danny Masco of Loda (second place) and Theron Blank of Cissna Park and Ted Blank of Cissna Park (tied for third place).
8,000-pound diesel truck class — Dustin Herges of Paxton (first place), Dalton Weber of Loda (second place) and Sam Polson of Paxton (third place).
‘Run What You Brung’ class — Jase Popel of Paxton (first place), Kevin Windish of Brimfield (second place) and Dusty Herges of Paxton (third place).
Barnyard class — Gavin Kleinert of Bonfield (first place), Garrett Kleinert of Bonfield (second place) and Josh Coe of Loda (third place).
4,500-pound stock tractor class — Russell McKiney of Towanda (first place), Kyle Hammel of Champaign (second place) and Jim Miller of Philo (third place).
4,500-pound open tractor class — Jeremy Edwards of Waynestown, Ind. (first place), Kenny Stockdale of Hillsboro, Ind. (second place) and Roger Behrens of Paxton (third place).
5,500-pound stock tractor class — Norman Neisewander of Watseka (first place), Ivan Haste of Donovan (second place) and Jim Miller of Philo (third place).
5,500-pound open tractor class — Garrett Stevens of Martinsville (first place), Dalton Groh of Crawfordsville, Ind. (second place) and Jeremy Edwards of Waynestown, Ind. (third place).
6,500-pound stock tractor class — Randy Lanham of Oakwood (first place), Darryl Bachman of Roanoke (second place) and Ivan Haste of Donovan (third place).
6,500-pound open tractor class — Kenton Campbell of Veedersburg, Ind. (first place), Gary Sage of Champaign (second place) and Bill Delve of New Palastine, Ind. (third place).
8,500-pound stock tractor class — Kevin Bergman of Ludlow (first place) and Rodney Grove of Washington, Ill. (second place).
8,500-pound open tractor class — Kevin Bergman of Ludlow (first place).
10,500-pound stock tractor class — Brandon Bachman of Roanoke (first place), Roger Windish of Elmwood (second place) and Stan Seaman of Alvin (third place).
10,500-pound open tractor class — Stan Seaman of Alvin (first place) and Joe Bachman of Roanoke (second place).
12,500-pound stock tractor class — Brian Neville of Danville (first place), Stan Seaman of Alvin (second place) and Brandon Bachman of Roanoke (third place).
12,500-pound open tractor class — Josh Eighner of Rankin (first place), Brian Neville of Danville (second place) and Dennis Groh of Crawfordsville, Ind. (third place).
15,000-pound stock tractor class — Kevin Bachman of Loda (first place), Brian Neville of Alvin (second place) and Jared Abrahamsen of Loda (third place).
20,000-pound semis class — Charlie Rademacher of Alvin (first place) and Dean Burns of Rossville (second place).