Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year consisted of 667 students from 27 states and 15 countries. The following local students made the list:
Macey Grant, of Onarga, Illinois, a senior majoring in Art.
Megan Moody, of Gibson City, Illinois, a first-year majoring in Mathematics / Secondary Education.
Kayla Ranta, of Elliott, Illinois, a senior majoring in Anthropology.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.