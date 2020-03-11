Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Clearing skies after some evening light rain. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening light rain. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.