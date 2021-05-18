Softball
- St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. The host Spartans ran their win streak to seven games during this nonconference matchup with the Panthers. Shayne Immke fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 5 with a home run, a triple, four runs scored and three RBI to pace SJ-O (16-5). Alyssa Acton also hit a home run and went 2 for 5 with four RBI. Kelsey Martlage (2 for 4, RBI) and Kaylee Ward (2 for 5, RBI) added key run-producing hits for the Spartans. Maggie Ward threw a complete game for SJ-O, striking out eight and scattering eight hits. DePaul signee Baylee Cosgrove had two of those hits for PBL (2-2), finishing with a home run, a double and two RBI. Teammates Carly Mutchmore (2 for 3) and Emma Steiner (2 for 3, RBI) also chipped in.
- Villa Grove 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8. A back-and-forth nonconference game went the way of the visiting Blue Devils thanks to some late-game heroics from Emma Bratten-Noice. Bratten-Noice delivered an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie before Kyleigh Block shut the door on the Panthers with two innings of shutout relief. Vanessa Wright had the big hit for Villa Grove (6-9) in its second straight win with a three-run inside-the-park home run. Wright finished 2 for 3 with four RBI, while teammate Maci Clodfelder went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Alexandria Brown (2 for 4, RBI), Alison Pangburn (3 for 5, three runs scored, two stolen bases) and Block (2 for 5) also contributed for Villa Grove. Baylee Cosgrove and Maddy Foellner each doubled for PBL (3-3), with Foellner going 2 for 4 with three RBI and Cosgrove finishing 3 for 5 with an RBI. Mallorie Ecker (2 for 3, RBI), Averi Garrett (2 for 4) and Lorena Arnett (3 for 5) also contributed for the Panthers, who rallied from an 8-3 deficit.
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Clifton Central 8. A high-scoring SVC affair was more or less decided when the visiting Panthers (3-2) produced five runs in the fifth inning. Baylee Cosgrove homered, drove in three runs and scored three times for PBL, which also received three RBI from Maddy Foellner on two hits. Christina White (two hits, two walks, two RBI, three runs) had a productive day, as well.
- Clifton Central 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. PBL never led during its Sangamon Valley Conference loss to Clifton Central. Baylee Cosgrove went 2 of 3 with a double, triple and RBI for the Panthers (2-1).
Wrestling
- At Rantoul. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac defeated host Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45-18 and Champaign Central on a tiebreaker after a 30-30 draw. Only two matches in the Blue Devils-Eagles dual were contested: BHRAAP’s Braxton Wilson won by 6-0 decision at 220 pounds, and Rantoul/PBL’s Rashon Allen earned a 53-second fall at 160. Wilson also won by fall versus Central, a feat matched by teammates Isaac Tabels (132) and Jacob Darby (285). The Maroons’ Davis Early (126), Liam Potenberg (152), Asher Kotowski (160) and Nick Demos (170) all won by fall versus the Blue Devils.
- At Gibson City. Markus Miguel’s 27-second pin at 285 pounds and Drew Purvis’ 42-second pin at 182 helped host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher to a 48-6 dual win over St. Joseph-Ogden. Cale Horsch (132) and Kaden Gream (170) also won by fall for the Falcons. SJ-O’s points came from Owen Birt’s pin at 220.
- At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher topped Normal 42-36 on Tuesday. A run of three straight wins from 132 to 145 pounds helped the Falcons knock off the Ironmen. Cale Horsch won by pinfall in 1 minute, 24 seconds at 132 pounds. Carson Maxey followed that up with a 3:26 pinfall victory at 138 pounds, while Carter Kallal won by pinfall in 1:25 at 145 pounds.
Track and Field
- At St. Joseph. Harper Hancock was involved in three event wins for Unity, whose 131 1/3 points bested the totals of host St. Joseph-Ogden (107), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (542/3), Rantoul (37) and Monticello (26). Hancock placed first in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 37.1 seconds) and ran legs on the Rockets’ triumphant 1,600 relay (4:28.57) and victorious 3,200 relay (10:38.66). Caelyn Kleparski also ran on the latter relay and won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches). Unity’s other individual event wins came from Bri Ritchie in the 300 hurdles (51.16), Aly Bagwell in the shot put (34-11 1/4) and Gracie Cox in the discus (124-7). Second-place SJ-O was paced by Atleigh Hamilton, who won the 100 dash (12.84), 200 dash (26.65) and long jump (17-63/4). Teammate Raegan Crippen placed first in the triple jump (30-53/4). PBL’s Trixie Johnson led all racers in the 1,600 run (5:37.72) and 3,200 run (12:14.18), and the Panthers’ Hope Johnson won the 400 dash (1:06.94). Rantoul’s Brianna Dixon topped the fields in the 100 hurdles (15.74) and high jump (5-3), while Monticello was led by second-place finishes from Kayden Hogan in the 300 hurdles (1:02.17) and Renni Fultz in the discus (102-8).
Baseball
- Salt Fork 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7. The visiting Storm (1-4) acquired its first win of the season by scoring seven times in the top of the seventh inning to stun the Panthers (7-5) in a nonconference battle. Blake Norton drove in the winning run and had two RBI for Salt Fork, which took in three RBI from Zach Gritten and two RBI from Hayden Prunkard. PBL’s Jeremiah Ager went 2 for 2 at the plate in the loss.
- Centennial 11-5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2-16. Brody Stonecipher struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings, Braxton Gladney and Danny Lack each had two hits and Tyler McClure drove in two runs for the visiting Chargers (10-9) in the first game victory. GCMS (5-5) reversed course in the second game, with Hunter Brewer hitting a three-run home run and driving in five runs.