More than 2600 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local residents include:
- Britney Koerner, of Chatsworth, is majoring in Accounting
- Nicholas Porter, of Paxton, is majoring in Biomedical Science
- Jeremy Steidinger, of Gibson City, is majoring in Electrical Engineering
- Brooks Schmitt, of Gibson City, is majoring in FCS Dietetics
- Jackilyn Weller, of Cullom, is majoring in Health Science
- Griffin Becker, of Buckingham, is majoring in Mechanical Engineering
- Audrey Maxey, of Gibson City, is majoring in Studio Art Photography
- Cierra Conrad, of Kempton, is majoring in Theatre Arts Production
