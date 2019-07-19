WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three members and two associate members of the Gov. Thomas Ford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) attended the 128th Continental Congress from June 26-30 in Washington, D.C.
Chapter delegates were Chaplain General Elect Pamela Bork, Regent Carol Camp, Registrar Jean Watson and State Constitution Week Chairman Joyce Schmale.
Associate members attending were Julie Woller, the national vice chairman for the North Central Division for NSDAR museum outreach and District III director; and Carol Castellon, state NSDAR museum outreach chairman and national vice chairman of the North Central Division’s Flag of the United States of America committee.
Prior to the convention’s start, the local group visited the Jamestown settlement, Williamsburg and Yorktown. All three settlements featured life in the 1600s. The group also toured the Library of Congress in the nation’s capitol and its special exhibit, “Shall Note Be Denied: Women Fight for the Vote.”
Prior to the convention’s start, Illinois NSDAR members attended the annual Illinois Supper and earlier laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
During the days of the convention, members were either busy doing research in the NSDAR Library or attending business sessions. Many attended the Units Overseas and International Bazaar Luncheon to learn about NSDAR work being done abroad.
The convention’s evening activities opened on June 26 with a concert by the U.S. Air Force Band and the release of a large U.S. flag from the hall’s ceiling. Dean Malissa of Philadelphia, dressed as George Washington, presented “Reflections on the Founding of Our Nation.”
Delegates celebrated education during the evening of June 27, with national winners from fifth through eighth grades reading their essays on “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign.” The evening’s celebration also included recognizing the national student NSDAR Good Citizen of the Year for 2019 and the NSDAR Outstanding Teacher of American History for 2019.
On the morning of June 28, Bork, of Thawville, was introduced as a candidate for the executive office of chaplain general.
The evening of June 28 was dubbed Service to America Night, in which members were able to hear Dr. Carol Berkin, author of “Revolutionary Mothers: Women in the Struggle for America’s Independence.”
June 29 was National Defense Night, in which attendees were treated to a concert by the U.S. Marines Band. The keynote speaker was Lt. Gen. Nadja Y. West, surgeon general of the U.S. Army and commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Command.
The 2019 Continental Congress concluded on the morning of June 30 with a memorial service. Following the service, Bork was installed as chaplain general, along with the new national board of management.