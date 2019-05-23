PAXTON — Registration for this summer’s Little Vibrations Music Camp is due Friday, May 31.
The camp is open to students who will be entering third through sixth grades this fall.
Registration forms can be picked up in the office at PBL Eastlawn School in Paxton. The registration fee is $50, which includes a T-shirt, snacks and music.
Camp rehearsals will be held June 27-28 and July 1-3 from 9 a.m. to noon each day at PBL High School.
Camp participants will perform for the public in the pavilion at Pells Park as part of Paxton’s annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration.
For more information, people can email Chrissy Mauck at cmauck@pblpanthers.org or visit pblchoirs.com.