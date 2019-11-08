PAXTON — As its name implies, a new shop in downtown Paxton — Linda’s Little Bit of Everything — sells, well, “a little bit of everything,” said the store’s owner, Linda Hartman.
“Anything from housewares to furniture, pictures, lamps, TVs, (men’s, women’s and children’s) clothing, shoes, video tapes,” Hartman said. “Some of it’s new, but most of it’s gently used.”
On Nov. 8, Hartman opened Linda’s Little Bit of Everything at 151 N. Market St., which had occupied Mena’s Mercantile prior to the antique store moving a block south earlier this year.
Hartman, a Gibson City resident, also works part time — doing “a little bit of everything,” as she puts it — at Shepherd’s Closet in downtown Gibson City. Like Shepherd’s Closet, Linda’s Little Bit of Everything prices its items so they are affordable.
“I’m not out to make a million dollars,” Hartman said. “I’ve worked at Shepherd’s Closet where people come in who need stuff and they can get it at an affordable rate and not have to break their pocketbook.”
Because she still works at Shepherd’s Closet, Hartman has arranged for her adopted mother, Lucy Preston of Gibson City, to staff her store in Paxton as she is working at the Gibson City shop.
“She’ll start next week doing days,” Hartman said, “because I still have to have an income coming in, because I’m a single mom with two boys (Joshua, 19, and Chris, 8).”
Business has been “slow” so far at Linda’s Little Bit of Everything, said Hartman, a native of West Virginia who has been living in Gibson City for 14 years.
“But I really didn’t advertise it much,” Hartman noted.
Hartman said she hopes business begins to pick up after she holds an open house at her new shop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The event will feature drawings for prizes.
Linda’s Little Bit of Everything is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.