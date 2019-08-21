RURAL MELVIN — A vacant home near Melvin was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, likely the result of lightning striking a nearby tree, Melvin’s fire chief said.
An estimated 30 firefighters from Melvin, Roberts and Gibson City responded around 4:20 a.m. to the blaze at the unoccupied two-story home at 925 N. Ford County Road 800 East, said Larry Boundy, chief of the Melvin fire department.
Upon arrival, the west end of the house was fully engulfed, with flames entering the attic and second story, Boundy said.
Lee Farms Excavating of Paxton was called to assist in tearing down the structure, Boundy said.
Boundy said he suspects the fire was caused by lightning striking a tree next to the house. Boundy noted that the tree’s bark was damaged, and a wooden bench next to the tree was “burned up.”
“We think (the lightning) might have followed the (electric) line into the house,” Boundy said.
Firefighters cleared the scene around 8:30 or 9 a.m., Boundy said.
They were called back to the scene later Wednesday morning after the fire reportedly had rekindled.