GIBSON CITY — Kids in the Kitchen will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City. The program will initially be open only to children who have not participated in it in the past, but it will be open to past participants if there are any spots remaining.
In other library news:
➜ A wood slice pumpkin craft event is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the library. The cost is $5 to participate.
➜ An Alzheimer’s support group meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the library. Family, friends or caregivers of persons dealing with issues of dementia and Alzheimer’s are invited to the monthly support group meetings. For more information, people can contact the support group’s facilitator, Miranda Leonard, at 217-784-2535.
➜ Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, children ages 0-3 can enjoy a story and activity at the library at 10 a.m. each Tuesday.
➜ The library’s book club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, to discuss the book “Stone Mattress” by Margaret Atwood. The club will be picking up “The Refuge” by Ann Gabhart to read before the next book club meeting in November.
➜ A Mason jar lid pumpkin craft will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the library. The event is now closed to participants who are not already registered.
➜ Card-making classes led by Mary McCormick will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the library. The cost is $10 to make cards for a birthday, anniversary or any other occasion. People can sign up at the circulation desk.
➜ The library has created an autism-friendly space, and staff members have received training in communicating with and assisting patrons with autism. The library will also offer roundtable discussions for parents of children with autism on a monthly basis beginning at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
➜ A sewing program for adults who would like to learn to make children’s Halloween costumes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 11, at the library. People can call the library for more information and to sign up.
➜ A sewing program for teens who would like to learn to make children’s Halloween costumes will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the library. Teens are asked to sign up in advance and let the library know what costume they would like to make.
➜ A book-folding class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the library. Participants will be making a pumpkin out of a book, and it will say “Happy Fall.” People are asked to sign up in advance.
➜ Information about the Jumpstart program and the counties it serves can be found on the library’s Facebook page. The program’s primary goal is to strengthen parent-child relationships, reinforce parenting skills and promote child growth and development.
➜ Yoga classes are held at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the library. Participants are asked to bring a towel/mat.
➜ In observance of National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September, the library will be providing incentives for patrons who sign up for library cards during the month. Those who sign up for a new library card or renew their library card in September will be entered into a drawing for $25 in Gibson Bucks. Also, existing patrons can take care of fines in September through fine forgiveness.
➜ Newly acquired books include: “Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, “Sins of the Fathers” by J.A. Jance, “World that We Knew” by Alice Hoffman, “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson and “Stranger Inside” by Lisa Unger.
➜ New DVDs include: “Child’s Play” and “Daughter of the Wolf.”