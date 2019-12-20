CLARA PETERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Mrs. Steiner’s class
Dear Santa,
Are you magical? Thank you for the RC car. I cleaned the house. I would want a bow and arrow. I have been doing chores. I will leave you a gingerbread house. I would want my family to have tickets to the theater. I wish you a Marry Christmas.
Love,
Sebastian
Dear Santa,
How are you this Christmas season? Thanks for my pre bake oven. I have been good this year. I would like a jungle gym. Because I have been good to my friends. I will leave you cookies and milk and gummy bears. I want my family to have a mansion. I hope you have a safe trip home.
From,
Carsyn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this Christmas? Thanks for the toys you bring last Christmas. I have been helping mom around the house. I would like a Iphone pro max for Christmas. I have helped my mom. I will leave a cake for you Santa. I want my family to have fun this Christmas. Don’t fall out of your slay.
Your Buddy,
Kellen
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? Thank you for my stuffed animal. I have been good in school. I want a scruff-a-luff. I am nice to my sister and brother. I will leave you some carrots and cookies and a glass of milk. My dad wants some chapstick and my mom wants some earrings. My sister wants to have some shopkins. And my brother wants to have some mini cars. Wish you luck!
Love,
Beau
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolf? Thank you for the guitar last year. I went hunting with my dad. I would like a American flag sweatshirt size M/L. I have been helping my mom with the dishes. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. I hope my family gets presents. Don’t get scared by my dog.
From,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the big stuffed dog. I am very busy in 2nd grade today. I am taking a MAP test. I would like an elf for Christmas. I am good because I go to church. I will leave you a card. I want Audrey to have paw-patrol stuff and mom and dad to have a good Christmas. Be careful! Merry Christmas! Oh, and I live on Orleans and High St.
Love,
Parker
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this Christmas? Thank you for my headphones last year. I have been being good this year. I want a camera for Christmas. Cause I have been really good to my friends this year. I will leave you cookies and milk. For the reindeer I will leave carrots. I think my sister wants a guitar. My brother wants a soccer ball. My dad and stepdad wants a new coat. Do a good job.
Love,
Emmalynn
Dear Santa,
Do you know what tens and ones are? Thank you for candy. I have helped mommy do dishes. I have helped daddy do laundry. I would like pjs with snowflakes on it. The reason is because I am good. I will leave you milk and cookies. Logan would like monster trucks and tractors. Daddy would like games. Mommy would like candy. Thank you. Marry Christmas.
Love,
Naomi
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph doing? Thank you for my AMP last year. I have been going to PBL basketball games. I would like headgear and a mouthpeace. I help my mom after school. I will leave you oreos and milk and carrots. I want my family to spend time together. Try not to slip on my roof.
From,
Ronan
Dear Santa,
How are you this Christmas? How are you raindeer? Thank you for my hoverboard. I went hunting with my dad. I want a Nerf gun. I have been good all year. I will leave you oreos and milk. I want my brother to have a hover board and I want my family to spend time with other family. Drive safe.
From,
Tristan
Dear Santa,
What do you and Mrs. Claus do in the summer? Thank you for the alligator stuffed animal. I’ve done baseball last year. I want some micro machines. I’m on the nice list because I’m always nice to my friends. I’ll leave you some snicker doodles, milky ways and some almond milk. My sister wants Shane Dawson lip gloss, my mom wants candles, and my dad wants shirts. Hope you have a great trip.
From,
Seth
Dear Santa,
How do I make a Nintendo switch because my mom and dad won’t let me get one, then I can build my own? Thank you for my rubix-cube! I have played with my rubix cube. I want Pokemon cards. I helped my dad with things. I will leave you carrots, milky-way, and milk. I want my family to have fun! Good luck!
Love,
Adam
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? Thank you for my gater. I’ve helped Nana unload the dishwasher. I want a toy tank that I can drive. I help my grandparents. We will leave you cookies and milk. I want my family to have a bigger house. I hope you have a good flight this Christmas.
Love,
Trey Randy lee
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Christmas? Thank you for the blanket from last year with puppies on it. We’ve been having sleepovers at my friends house. I would like Pokemon and bey blades for Christmas. I should be on the nice list because I have helped friends. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. My mom wants new earrings. My brother Levi wants RC cars and Pokemon. My sister wants Barbie dolls. My little brother wants bey blades and Pokemon. Stay warm on Christmas night.
From,
Lukas
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this Christmas? I’ve been helping my little brother. I have helped my mom. I want a camera that prints out pictures. I been nice to my friends. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want my mom to have a new phone. Watch out for my dog. Love you Santa Claus. I hope you have fun.
Love,
Payton
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for the Emoji toy. I help my dad and mom at home. I would like a toy robot and slime for Christmas. I’m nice to my friends. I will leave you some cookies and milk. My brothers would like some toys for Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Killian
Dear Santa.
How have you been doing up at the North Pole? Thank you for my presents last year. We’ve been decorating our house for Christmas. I would like 20 pairs of Christmas earrings. I help my mom with chores. I will leave you Nutella cookies and white milk. I want my mom to have more cozy cabin socks and a new Christmas tree for my dad. More toys for my little brother. My sister to get more nail polish. My big brother to to get a new phone case. Be safe traveling.
Love,
Hallie
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thanks for the Nintendo Switch last year and the games. I have been good in school. I am on the nice list because I am good to my friends.I want a sweatshirt of Seattle Seahawk size. My sister wants jeans. My mom wants earrings. My dad wants a farm sweatshirt. I will give you cookies and milk. Good luck. Merry Christmas.
From,
Kasen
Dear Santa,
I would like a big LOL house and a tiny pool and a big pool for my dolls.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I would like car games for my xbox.
Love,
Jadyn
Dear Santa,
I would like a Barbie car! And a doll!
Love,
Brynna
Mrs. Johnson’s class
Dear Santa,
How is Dasher and Dancer? Thank you for the Barbie airplane. I love to play in it with my Barbies. I have worked really hard at math. I would like a phone or my own hoverboard. I am on the nice list because I make me and my sister food because she is too lazy. I will leave you cookies, milk, and Milkyways. Taryn wants new earrings. Dad wants a Green Bay Packers sweater. Mom wants a sign that says Home for the Holidays. Kellen wants a dinosaur. Don’t get bit by Mika.
Love,
Tori
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and your reindeer doing? Thanks for the presents from last year. I have been helping my friends and family. I want an XBox One, mic and controller that’s blue. I helped my Dad find his wrench. I will leave you cookies and milk.I wish you luck.
Love,
Zane
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? Thank you for giving me a monster truck. I helped my Grandma rake leaves. I want a wiener dog and a lizard. I help people. I will leave milk and cookies. I want my family’s present to be what they want. Be careful of Ava, my dog.
Love,
Madyx
Dear Santa,
Do you help the elves like Petey, my classroom elf? Thank you for the L.O.L. Dolls. I played with the L.O.L.s. I would like more L.O.L.s at Dad’s house. I am on the nice list for helping my friends. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. I want to get Johnathon a new controller for XBox. Alex wants an XBox and a Fortnite designed controller. Dad wants a new charger for his phone for Christmas. Good luck and watch out for my mean cat, Shadow.
Love,
Kirsten
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Thanks for the PS4 controller. I’ve been helping my Grandma. I would like 4 Rainbow Rare Pokemon and 2 PS4 gift cards. I’ve been doing my chores. I will leave you a surprise. I want my family to have a board game. I hope you get here safely.
Love,
Corbin
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for my tablet. I have been playing with Rayna. I would like a hoverboard and some American boy and girl stuff please. I should be on the nice list because I helped my Mom do chores. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want Rayna to have a unicorn pillow and Dad would like an Apple watch and Mom wants some clothes. Deacon would like some books too. Good LUCK!
Love,
Briley
Dear Santa,
Santa, are the reindeer doing good? Thank you for everything from last year. I have helped Dad sweep. Santa, I would like a glowing sword from Minecraft and Pokemon stuff. I am on the nice list because I help Mom and Cory. Santa, I don’t know what I’m gonna give you. Santa, I want Cory to have a break from playing Apex please. I want Mom to have nice shoes and my brother to have big Legos. Good luck Santa.
Love,
Carmine
Dear Santa,
How are you? Is Mrs. Claus good? Thank you for the Batman House last year. Me and my Dad pick my mom up from work. I want Just Hamburgers cheeseburger with only ketchup and a Root Beer. I help adults. I help my parents. I will leave you milk and cookies! I want my Dad and my Mom to have $200,000,000,000,000,000. I wish you good luck.
Love,
Evan
Dear Santa,
Are you OK? Thank you for my L.O.L. doll house. I helped all my friends. I want a hover board, skateboard, Twister, Headbandz the game, Cry Baby magic tears, and a giant Nerf gun. I think I’ve been good. I help my friends. I will leave you and your reindeer a surprise. I want all 5 of my dogs to get treats. And something for Delyla to help her walk. Good luck!
From,
Riley
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? Thank you for last years presents. I go to basketball everyday. I would like Transformers and aTransformers watch. I am on the nice list because I help my dad. I will leave you milk and cookies. I will leave carrots for the reindeer. I want my family to have Steelers stuff. Be careful of my dogs.
Love,
Carter Z.
Dear Santa,
How does your elves make all the presents? Thank you for last years presents. I have been going to gymnastics. I want the Barbie wheelchair, Barbie airplane, and another cat. I’m on the nice list because I help my family. I will leave you cookies and milk. And carrots for your reindeer. I want a new car for my mom and my Nana. Watch out for my cats.
Love,
Samantha
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thanks for the WWE character. I help my mom at the bakery. I would like gum and all the Pokemon cards and a mini bike. I help my friends. I will give you milk and cookies. My Dad can have $1,000 dollars and a dirt bike. Have fun.
Love,
Dawson
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and your reindeer? Thank you for my truck. I went fishing. I would like a goat for Christmas because I help mow the yard. I will leave you some cookies and carrots. I would like my dad to have pizza. My mom wants a sweater. Watch out for my cats.
Carter. B
Dear Santa,
How is the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? Thank you for my gifts last year. I play with my baby cousin every day. She is so cute. I want every Boy Toy for Christmas because I am kind. I am good to my family. I will give you some tomatoes and broccoli. I wish I had $100000 because my mom car crashed. Have a safe trip and put Rudolf in the front.
Love,
Kiyler
Dear Santa,
How do you get all around the world in one night? Thanks for the nook from last year. I am playing basketball. I would like a smart sketcher. I help Catalina all the time. I will leave you cookies and carrots for the cute reindeer. I want to get little Bilbo a taco toy. Happy Holidays. P.S. I know how to write my name in cursive.
Love,
Mariela
Dear Santa,
How is the reindeer. Are they ok? Thank you for the presents from last year. I have helped my mom as she is pregnant and clean the room. I would like for a owle drone, new shirts and 1,000 L.O.L dolls, hair stuff, L.O.L. boxes. I help my friends and my family. I will give you cookies and milk and Dr. Pepper. Dad will want new shirts. Mom wants a new camera. My brother wants a PS4. My sister or brother wants toys. Have a good year!!!
Love,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
How is it at the North Pole? Thank you for the teddy bear. I have been helping my mom. I want a laptop. I help my mom. I will leave you cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I want my family to have fun. I wish you luck.
Love,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
Who is your favorite elf? Thank you for my gifts last year. I helped take down 2 walls. I want a remote control drone with a camera and a police lego set. I am on the nice list because I help people. I will give you cookies and milk. I want my family to have time to spend with each other. I wish him good luck delivering the presents.
Love,
Taegen
Dear Santa,
How is your day? Thank you for a RC car. I have been playing games. I want an Iphone II. I am nice my family. I just had my Christmas program last weekend. I want shoes. I think that I’m on the nice list because I’ve been doing my chores. I will leave the reindeer carrots and milk and cookies for you. I want my mom to have a blanket. I want Dad to have a new fishing rod. And Johnny wants a PS4 controller. Merry Christmas
From,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
How are your elfs today? Thank you for my Ipad. I’ve been playing with my Dad. This year for Christmas I’d really like a Nerf gun. I think that I’m on the nice list because I do chores. I’m going to leave you cookies. I would want my mom to have new blankets. Be careful on the roof.
Love,
Landen
Dear Santa,
What is you favorite cookie? I really like chocolate chip cookies. I wanted to say thank you very much for my toy that you brought me last year. I went to the Christmas concert last weekend. This year for Christmas I’d really like dolls and Pokemon cards. I think that I’m on the nice list because I help clean the house. I’m going to leave you carrots for your reindeer and milk and cookies for you. I would really like my family to have good health. Good luck on Christmas Eve with all your deliveries.
Love,
Lana
Mrs. Gerdes’ class
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents last year. I have done fun things. What I want is a new game. I am good at school. I will leave a note. My mom would like a card. My sister would want a tablet. Have a good flight.
Love,
Douglas Keever
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I’m in second grade. My full name is Khloe Raylynn Lancaster. Thank you for the presents last year. I have cleaned the house some. I really don’t want coal! I want a Barbie Dream House. I also want an XBox1 and an XBox1 controller. I’m on the nice list because I help people. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want my mom to be happy and spend time with me. Merry Christmas, Santa.
Love,
Khloe Lancaster
Dear Santa,
What are your favorite presents? Who are your friends? Santa, am I on the nice list? Santa, for Christmas, I want LOL toys, please. For my family, I want a house. I have been helping my mom cook. My mom helps me with my homework. I will leave you cookies and milk. Have a good flight. Thank you for my presents last year.
Love,
Krisha Patel
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? Do you have a lot of toys made? Thank you Santa for the presents you gave me last year. I really like the Golden Thomas I got last year. I would like an Asonic Toy, Jeffy the puppet. Sometimes I have been really good this year. When you visit my house, I will have cookies and milk for you. Please get some tools for my dad. Good luck, Santa! Stay safe flying around the world.
Love,
Micheal Hurt
Dear Santa,
Do you use regular elves, elves on the shelf, or both? Do you have a toymaker make the toys? Thank you for my Cosmo. Can I please have Real Steel Figures? Can I also have some treds for my Cosmo? I’m on the nice list because I cleaned my brother’s room. I will leave out for you this Christmas, cookies and milk. I want my brother to get a new headset, my other brother to get a Five Nights of Freddy figure, my mom new lipstick, and my dad wants a new guitar. Have a fun time on your sleigh.
Love,
Zoltan Smith
Dear Santa,
Will you come on Christmas? Will you give lots of presents? Thank you for last year’s presents. I have been doing a lot of coloring. What I would like for Christmas are toys. For Christmas, I would like a dog. I pick up stuff at school. I will leave you a note. I will leave you some milk. I will leave you some cookies. I want my family to have happiness. I wish you luck on Christmas.
Love,
Avery Johnson
Dear Santa,
Do you like being Santa? Last year, thank you for a Hoverboard. My two top things for Christmas I want are Green Battle football gloves and a puppy. I think I’m on the nice list because I help people. I will leave you milk and cookies. I want my family to get money for Christmas. Have a safe flight!
Love,
Evan Swanson
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the presents you gave me last year. I would like a remote control T-Rex for Christmas. I am being very good today. I think I am on the nice list. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Good luck Santa, delivering all the presents. Please be safe for Christmas this year.
Sincerely,
Richie Stroh
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I love the presents from last year. I have helped my mom this year. I would like a lot of things this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch. I’m on the nice list because I’ve been good this year. I will leave you a note and some treats for you and your reindeer. I want my brother to get an IPhone 11. I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Kameron Kief
Dear Santa,
What’s your favorite thing about Christmas? This is what I want for Christmas, a new bedspread and Legos. I’ll leave you cookies! I want my family to have a good Christmas. Good luck delivering presents. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Tinely Eichelberger
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How do your reindeer fly? I thank you for giving me a robot tiger. I would like a Minecraft stuffed animal pig. Please give my mom jewelry. Please give my dad socks. I have been good this year. I will give you some cookies and milk. I hope you fly home safe.
Love,
Liam Parker
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for the gift that you gave me last year. I learned how to ride my bike last summer! I would like to get a LOL Doll pretty please! I want mommy to have make-up. I want dad to have a radio. Have a great flight!
Love,
Allie Fox-Elson
Dear Santa,
Santa, how do you get the gifts? Do your elves make the toys? I help cook food with my mom and take care of my baby sister. I want to see my dad for Christmas. On Christmas Eve, I share my toys with my sister. I will give you cookies and milk. I want my mom to have a phone. Have a great Christmas day, dear Santa.
Good Luck,
Harmoney Vernon
Dear Santa,
How do you get to every house in one night? I thank you for my LOL Dolls. This year I’m making sure my family is ok. For Christmas I want a LOL Doll and a Christmas book. I am on the nice list because I helped people up. When you come to our house on Christmas night, we will leave out cookies and milk for you. I want you to get my dad a basketball game and please get my mom some coffee. Santa, be careful on your way to our house.
Love,
Scarlett Curtis
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? What if I’m on the bad list? Thanks for last year’s presents. I have put magic back on my elf on the shelf. I wish for a puppy for Christmas. I’ve been helping my friends at recess. I will leave you a note. Have a good flight.
Love,
Landon Marquis
Dear Santa,
How are you today? Thank you for the present last year. I’m in 2nd grade. I think I want a speaker. I will leave you milk and cookies. Please get my mom a Buffalo Wild Wings gift card and my dad a Subway gift card. Good Luck with your flight!
Love,
Rhett Adkins
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for last year’s hat. I want Pokemon and baseball cards. I do chores. I will leave you cookies and milk. I wish you good luck. I want my step dad to have a car. I want my mom to have a necklace. I want my brother to have a PJ Mask set.
Love,
Gino Melgoza
Dear Santa,
What is it like to be in the North Pole? Thank you for last year’s presents. I would like Pokemon cards and some Nerf guns. I’ll leave you milk and cookies. I would like our family to have a computer. Have good luck!
Love,
Lucas Pietkiewicz
Dear Santa,
What do you do all of the time? What do your elves look like? Thank you for last year’s present. Can I have a chromebook, please, or can I have a phone because I set the table this morning. I’ll leave you some nuts with cinnamon and sugar and milk.
Love,
Violet Foster
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Thank you for LOL stuff. I have made dinner to help out. For Christmas can I have American Girl stuff and Barbie stuff. I am on the nice list because I help. I will leave you no-bake cookies and milk. What I want for my family for Christmas is everything that they wish for. I wish you luck!
Love,
Katie Piatt
Dear Santa,
Thank you for last year’s present. I have helped a friend. I want a PC4 that has Fortnite on it. I’ve been kind. I will leave you a cookie. I want my mom to have make-up. I want my dad to have an XBox and I want my brother to have a PC4, please Santa. Have a good day!
Love,
Carter Puls
Dear Santa,
Do you get any presents? Can I have Nerf guns, Lego guns, a Pokemon sword, and Pokemon cards? I will put a cookie out. Can you get my dad fighting stuff? Can you get my mom perfume? I wish you luck.
Love,
Eli Greenburg
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for last year’s presents. I helped my family decorate the tree. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want you to get my mom and dad a tablet. I want a remote Santa. Good luck!
Love,
Trey Campe
Mrs. Rosenbeck’s class
Dear Santa,
How do you get to houses in one night? Thank you for the skateboard last Christmas. I’ve listened to my parents this year. I’m on the nice list because I have been good and I’ve listened to my parents this year. I want an Elf for Christmas, Santa. I want my parents to have love. Good luck, Santa!
Love,
Emma Elsey
Dear Santa,
What do you do to make a chimney to houses that have no chimneys? Thank you for the Harry Potter wand. Thank you for the Elf on the Shelf. I want the movie Frozen 2 and toys. I want Ice Powers. I’m on the nice list from helping a friend. I will leave you cookies and a carrot for the reindeer. My family wants a new house. I hope you don’t get caught!
Love,
Grayson Freed
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the gifts last year. I think I should be on the nice list because I am being good at school. I’d like a Jeffy Puppet and Fortnite toys. I am on the nice list because I have been helping my teacher. I will leave you a note. I want my family to have love. I wish you luck on the flight. I love you like everybody does. You are the best guy ever!
Love,
Coltyn Tipsord
Dear Santa,
Can I see you one day, Santa? Can I see one of your elves moving? Thank you for the presents last year. Can I please have 100 EX Pokemon Cards? I also want 100 GX’s too! I am on the nice list because I helped people when they fell down. I hope you can come. I want my mom to have an Iphone X and my baby sister to have an Elmo doll. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jorden Viner
Dear Santa,
How old are you? How many elves do you have? I would like a Lego train, please. Can I have a Lego plane, please? I should be on the nice list because I help people. I will give you cookies and milk. Please get my sister a baby doll. I hope you have a safe ride.
Love,
Vincent Zhang
Dear Santa,
Thanks for last year’s presents. How are you? Could you give me a XBox? Good luck! This year I’ve been good and helped my friend. I will give you milk and cookies. Have fun!
Love,
Nick Myrick
Dear Santa,
How are you? How many elves do you have? Thank you for Mouse Trap. I lost 8 teeth! I want a Nintendo Switch because I was nice. My parents want a laptop. I will make milk and cookies. I hope you have a safe ride.
Love,
Declan Adams
Dear Santa,
How do you get a reindeer to fly? How do you get all of the presents to every house? Thank you for last year’s presents. I should be on the nice list because when people didn’t have anybody to play with, I asked them to play with me. For Christmas I want an American Girl Doll and another scooter. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want my sister to have Mini Brands. I wish you luck!
Love,
Aubrey Kidd
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Thank you for last year’s presents. I have lost my two bottom teeth. I would like the Fortnite Rocket Launcher for Christmas. I want my family to have gold. I am nice to my family. I will leave you cookies and milk. I hope you’re ready!
Love,
Colt Roy
Dear Santa,
Do you have an elf named Blaire, because there is a book called Blaire. Can you help an elf? Thank you for all the presents last year. I helped all of my friends when they got hurt or needed help. What I would like for Christmas is some LOLs and a purple camera that shoots out photos. What I did nice is I helped people. I will leave cookies and milk and carrots for the reindeer. I want my sister to have LOLs and a new water bottle, for my brother a Superman costume, and my dad and mom lots of money so they can get rich!
Love,
Blaire McKenry
Dear Santa,
How do you get around the world in one night? How are your elves? Thanks for the bag full of candy. I learned how to boil eggs! I’d like the Lego Deathstar, please! I’d like an Iphone 11 Pro, please! I should be on the nice list for helping my mom cook! I will leave you cookies and milk! I want my family to be happy. Have a safe trip.
Love,
Cameryn Wilson
Dear Santa,
How do you give all the gifts in time? Thank you for my present last year. I loved it. I’ve been helping my mom and dad with the baby. I’d like Godzilla, EX, GX Pokemon cards for Christmas this year. I’m on the nice list because I help to take the dogs out, help with the baby, and I help clean up. I will leave you a Build a Bear cookie and some nice milk. I want my mom to have fun with me at her bow work. I want my dad to get himself two new controllers of his own. I wish you a lot of luck so you can be safe.
Love,
Jayden Olson
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for last year’s presents. I have learned in school. I would like Bob the Builder toys. I did what I was supposed to do! I will leave you Cheez Its, Goldfish mix, and orange juice. I want my family to have a burger. Good luck! Have fun!
Sincerely,
Hayden Zalaker
Dear Santa,
How do you get inside houses? Is Rudolph real? I loved last year’s presents. I was really nice this year. I want a ukulele for Christmas. How are you doing? I will leave you cookies and milk. I want my family to have a new couch. I hope you have a Happy New Year. I want my dad to have a present this year.
Love,
Teagyn Cline
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? Thank you for the presents! I got all of my words on my spelling test correct! What I would like for Christmas is an Iphone 11 Pro. I helped my friends. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want for my family to be happy and for them to be rich! Have a good night!
Love,
Sophie Behn
Dear Santa,
How do you get across the world in 1 day? Thank you for last year’s present. I love school. I would like an extra soft blanket, please. I helped kids out. I will leave you extra good cookies and milk. I want my family to have love. I wish you luck!
Love,
Trent Sansare
Dear Santa,
How do you get around the world in one night? How many elves do you have? Thank you for the PS4 last year. I just lost my tooth last night! Can you please get me a BayBlade set? I played with Declan. I don’t know what I’m going to put out for you. Can you please get my dad a new table for our new T.V.? Good luck, Santa!
Love,
Aiden Lavender
Dear Santa,
How do you deliver the Christmas presents in one night? Thank you for my presents from last year. I have done my chores. I would like a chromebook. I’m on the nice list because I help my sister to get her chromebook. I will leave Santa cookies and milk. I would buy my dad a phone. I would buy my mom a new car. Good luck giving kids presents.
Love,
Jacob Silva-Ramirez
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? Are your elves making toys? Thanks for the scooters. I would like a phone, please. I would like a Rainbow Doll, please. I should be on the nice list because I help pick up our classroom. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies. I would like my family to have a vacation. I have gotten a new dog. Good luck, Santa!
Love,
Grace Johnson
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for a lava lamp. I cleaned my room. I would like 2 boxes of random Pokemon cards. I helped my mom. I will leave you cookies and milk. I want my dad to have good luck. My mom wants a new phone. My brother wants Pokemon card, too. Good luck, Santa!
Love,
Levi Stone
Dear Santa,
I would like a helicopter.
Love,
Trenton Kovell
Dear Santa,
I would like a new bed.
Love,
Trevor Gesell
GCMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a Toy Story Lego Set.
Love,
Austin
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want hot wheels and Legos
Love,
Tanner
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a Doctor McStuffins
Love,
Aria
Dear Santa,
I think I have been good. This year I really want a boat Lego set.
Love,
Elliot
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a remote control car.
Love,
Alec
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a guitar.
Love,
Khloe
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a RC car.
Love,
Luke
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a scarf
Love,
Easton
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a lot of toy cars and a hot wheels truck for my cars.
Love,
Gunner
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a semi.
Love,
Matthew
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want you to bring me a surprise.
Love,
Harper
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a nerf gun.
Love,
Landen
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a blinger.
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I’ve been nice. This year I really want the big cars with a remote control.
Love,
Colby
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a big train set.
Love,
Xandria
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a basketball hoop.
Love,
Jackson
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a Barbie Dream House.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. This year I really want a train.
Love,
Clayton
Mrs. Laughery’s kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas, I would like a collection of Monster Trucks. If you bring me the collection of Monster Trucks, I will make you anything. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Emmett
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like one LOL Surprise doll and a toy Santa Claus. I would like to see you because you are really good. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Alaina
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a robot dinosaur and a Hulk action figure. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
William
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like Marvel characters and Justice League characters. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Lloyd
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Ben Ten watch and an electric scooter. Thank you!
Your friend,
Collins
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like an Apple watch and an iPod. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Kyree
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Zombie bow and arrow and a Dragon Ball Z board game for Christmas. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Ganon
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like some Barbie dolls and a Barbie Dream house. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Joanna
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a basketball hoop and trucks. Thank you!
Your friend,
Cache
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like microphone and a LOL doll. Thank you!
Your friend,
Piper
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a toy zebra and a Frozen remote control train with people on it that you can take in and out. I love you Santa. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Eden
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like a tablet and an American Girl doll. Thank you for bringing my presents.
Your friend,
Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like Pikmi Pops and a big, purple, sparkly Hatchimal. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Barbie house and a new Princess set for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a Princess carriage that I can ride in and Barbie dolls and new Christmas pajamas. I love you, Santa. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like an iPod and a case for it and a pop socket. Merry Christmas Santa!
Your friend,
Nora
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like cars and farm stuff. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Ean
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol toys and Monster trucks. Thank you!
Your friend,
Kolton
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a basketball and a train. Merry Christmas!
Your friend,
Harrison
Mrs. Kallal’s kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
Did you get my letter and how big is your Christmas tree? I have been a good boy. I would like a big blue car with big wheels and a Minecraft x-box. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Rayden
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer get magic? This year I have been nice. I would like a Hover board and a Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kade
Dear Santa,
How cold is it at the North Pole? This year I have been a nice boy. I would like a Dino Egg and Smashers. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Duncan
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph the red-nose reindeer? This year I have been a good girl. I would like an American Girl doll, clothes for her and a purple watch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Carly
Dear Santa,
How does the sleigh fly? This year I have been good. I would like a scooter and a purple watch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Cadence
Dear Santa,
How cold is it at the North Pole? This year I have been good. I would like a Hoverboard. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kynzleigh
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer eat? This year I have been a nice boy. I would like a remote control swat car. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Miller
Dear Santa,
How do you make the elves work really fast? This year I have been good. I would like a sniper that shoots darts. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Carson
Dear Santa,
How long is your beard? This year I have been a good boy. I would like a skateboard. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Keaton
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer get presents? This year I have been a good girl. I would like a Baby Pegasus with a blanket pouch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Katy
Dear Santa,
Why do you go out in the dark? This year I have been good. I would like a truck and a high hoe that digs. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kaine
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer cute? This year I have been a good girl. I would like a Barbie Doll and a toy cat. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Mya
Dear Santa,
How do the reindeer fly? This year I have been both good and bad because sometimes I fight with my sisters. I would like a dragon toy and a remote control car. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
How do the elves fly? This year I have been a good boy. I would like a million real cats. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Levi
Dear Santa,
What do the reindeer eat? This year I have been good. I would like a lego dinosaur. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
Where do the reindeer sleep? This year I have been a nice boy. I would like some wrestling toys and a wrestling ring. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Bradley
Dear Santa,
How big are the reindeer? This year I have been good. I would like some Robo blocks. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Emmett
Dear Santa,
What do the elves do? This year I have been a good girl. I would like a teddy bear and a toy hedgehog. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Syann
Dear Santa,
How old are you? This year I have been a good girl. I would like a princess doll and car. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Cati
Dear Santa,
How old are you? This year I have been a good boy. I would like a Lego Dinosaur and Hot Wheels track. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jaxson
Ms. Nickols’ kindergarten class
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a baby doll for Christmas.
Love,
Brynlee
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.
Love,
Stokely
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like an LOL doll, a barbie doll, and a really, really, really big Chicken hat for Christmas.
Love,
Anna
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a DJ Disc and a microphone for Christmas.
Love,
Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you like? I have been a good boy this year. I would like a big Gravedigger Monster Truck.
Love,
Rylee
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a drone for Christmas.
Love,
Adrian
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like Super Hero action figures for Christmas.
Love,
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like an RC Car for Christmas.
Love,
Finn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a vanity, a pink Polaroid camera, and an LOL confetti ball for Christmas.
Love,
Tyssleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.
Love,
Gavin M.
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like a cat, a Baby Alive, and a Barbie house for Christmas.
Love,
Kendall
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like 16 things. One of them is video games.
Love,
Egan
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like an RC car for Christmas.
Love,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like an RC car, a Playdoh set, and a marker set for Christmas.
Love,
Xander
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like an LOL bike and makeup.
Love,
Piper
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like an elf and a Hatchimal for Christmas.
Love,
Sophia
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like an RC car for Christmas.
Love,
Aidric
Dear Santa,
How do you make the toys? I have been a good boy this year. I would like a puppy and video games for Christmas.
Love,
Gavin P.
Dear Santa,
How many elves live at the North Pole? I have been a good boy this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch VR, Ring Fit Adventure, and the book The Gingerbread Baby by Jan Brett.
Love,
Carson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I would like an LOL Confetti Doll for Christmas.
Love,
Emmylou
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. I would like dinosaurs for Christmas.
Love,
Nolan
Mrs. Davis’ first-grade class
Dear Santa,
My name is Emmerson. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a Ryan doll. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Emmerson
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayden. I am 7 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
May name is Jace. I am 7 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is an iphone 6 gold. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jace
Dear Santa,
My name is Shyanne. I am 7 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a cat toy. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Shyanne
Dear Santa,
My name is Avery. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is an Apple watch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Avery
Dear Santa,
My name is Gavin. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Gavin
Dear Santa,
My name is Maddox. I am 6 years old and live in Melvin. One thing I would love this year is a hacker mask. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Maddox
Dear Santa,
My name is Clay. I am 6 years old and live in Sibley. One thing I would love this year is a Hot Wheels set. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Clay
Dear Santa,
My name is Autumn. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a cat. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Autumn
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilly. I am 7 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is cotton candy with slime in it. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Lilly
Dear Santa,
My name is Kylee. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a cat. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Irelynn. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a little toy cat that meows. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Irelynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Landon. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a trip to New York City to see Spiderman. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa,
My name is Diego. I am 6 years old and live in Melvin. One thing I would love this year is a Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Diego
Dear Santa,
My name is Mack. I am 7 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is another dog. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Mack
Ms. Petersen’s first-grade class
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I want a electrick scootr plis mabee a nteDoe swich plis parcr an spensr herepotr sunthing.
Love,
Josey
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I would like a doll for Christmas. I want for my baby sister a buby toy. I would like a camera. I want for my brother a RC car.
Love,
Haylee
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good some of the time. I would like a huver board and a toy semi.
Love,
Carlos
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I would like a Harry Potter Book. I would like a necklace for my mom. I would like a Packers Blanket for my Dad.
Love,
Audri
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I wish for a elf on the shelf, please. I wish for a puppy please. I wish for evrey budey to be nice, please. I want for my Dad corey slipprs, please.
Love,
Aaron
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I would want a Forkey. Baby toys and frozen two stuff and babysister.
Love,
Braylee
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good some of the time. I wish for my mom a pridey neklis. I wish for a noklis. I wish for a truck.
Love,
Billy
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good some of the time. For Christmas I would like a ipod and for Colton a jersey and for Maxamario race trak.
Love,
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good some of the time. I would lik for a simi and thair. I wish for a compter.
Love,
Austin
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good some of the time. I wish far Christmas this yre a ramot cntrl boat. I wish for a lego set.
Love,
Cam
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I wish for a pretty necklace for me. I would get my mom a pretty necklace, too.
Love,
Leah
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I wish for a blackchair for my DaD. I wish for my mom to have golden jewelry.
Love,
Haven
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I would like for Christmas 100000000000000000 in dollars and a RC tow truck.
Love,
Maddux
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I wish for a camra. I hope no body is naughty. I would like Harry Potter suff.
Love,
Braelyn
Dear Santa,
This year, I have been good all of the time. I wish I had a comuter. I wish for a DS. I wish for a Tablet.
Love,
Adam
Mrs. Keigher’s first-grade class
Dear Santa,
My name is Cameron. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is anything random! Surprise me!
Dear Santa,
My name is Brenley. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a Bitty Baby.
Dear Santa,
My name is Eterniti. I am 6 years old and live in Sibley. One thing I would love this year is horseback riding lessons.
Dear Santa,
My name is Curtis. I am 7 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a truck.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kellen. I am 7 years old and live in the country. One thing I would love this year is a hoverboard.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucy. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a hoverboard.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilli. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is Mario Kart.
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaden. I am 6 years old and live in Melvin. One thing I would love this year is a skateboard.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lukas. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a real sword.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashlyn. I am 6 years old and live in Sibley. One thing I would love this year is an LOL doll.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jason. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a race car.
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaiah. I am 7 years old and live in Sibley. One thing I would love this year is a Nintendo Switch.
Dear Santa,
My name is Raegan. I am 6 years old and live in Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is real make-up.
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia. I am 6 years old and live in the country by Gibson City. One thing I would love this year is a new LOL doll.
Mrs. Willis’ second-grade class
Dear Santa,
I wad like to have for chrismas is a elf on the shelf. And all the how to tren your dragin toys and a mat chtral car and a live doll babe. What hapins whin you git sick dos miss clas do all the worck?
Love,
Kloey
Dear Santa,
My Dad want’s a new car for christmimas. I want $100 for Christmas plese.
Love,
Daisy
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wont a rell live unkorn. And pleas make me trne into a mermad. Think you for braging me happyniss. Pleas make my mommy has what she wants for Christmas.
Love,
Kinly
Dear Santa,
I Love when you. Bring all the presits to us and, I wode lick moster trucks and hot weel cas.
Merry Christmas,
from Justice.
Dear Santa,
thack you for the RC hihow. I wut RC for Christmas.
Love,
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
I wish for you will Being my mom Love. I wish for you to mace people happe up in hevein. I wish for you to mace my family happy. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Kinnley
Dear Santa,
Thank you for bringing, Lego’s last year. This year I want a real kitten what do you do in the Summer I will play football or cath or something.
Love,
Carl Sommer
Dear Santa,
Hi! This is what I want for Christmas: (it is not on my list) my mom and dad to not work so hard. One question, what do you do in the summer?
Merry xmas,
Judd
Dear Santa,
Have a vary marry Christmas. I wish for you to make people happy. I wanta everyone to be nice to others.
Merry Christmas,
Rosanna
Dear Santa,
What I want for Chrismas is a pet pig. Thank you for the monster truck a couple years ago. Also I want more fortnite charecters.
Merry Chrismas,
Reid
Dear Santa,
I wish for my flamilly to be happy. I wish for Christmas is a nitdo shlish and a new phone. I wish for my daddy and mommy to be nis.
Love,
Carter
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the super mario 3D world, I Love that so much. This year I want Luhge’s Mansion 3. My sister wants L.O.L. Chantell.
Love,
Connor
Dear Santa,
New Door. New TV. Frit Pet. NewLDAL.
Love,
Ashton
Dear Santa,
My mom wants new mackeup I want fortnite nerf guns, two elfs.
Love,
Dreydan
P.s. DJ is crazy
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the lol doll wunt a elf on the shelf and a toy cart and a lol glamper and a Tots cart and a hachamals and a Disney careig.
Love,
Lindsay
ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN SCHOOL
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
On Christmas I think about stockings filled. And I think about kindness and love. I think about Jesus. I think about green and red.
Noah Dahlman
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas means family. Christmas means sharing. Christmas means toys. Christmas means Christmas trees. Christmas means kindness. Christmas means Santa comes.
Beau Day
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
I decorate the tree. It is Jesus’ birthday. It is my dad’s birthday. You get to play in the snow. You get to open presents. You get to stay home.
James Dean
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas is Jesus birthday. We worship the Lord and praise him. We sing to the Lord.
Thayne Greenhalgh
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas is a time of love. So, on Christmas I will give presents and show love. Christmas means Jesus’ birthday. So, I go to church on Christmas. So, on Christmas I pray to tell God thank you for sending Jesus.
Ryan Garrelts
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Well.... to me Christmas reminds me of Jesus and what he did for us by dying on the cross. And I love to put ornaments on the tree. Some people think that Christmas is about presents. But it is not. It is about celebrating Jesus.
Teagann Hindson
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas means decorations. Jesus was born. It is nice. I decorate the tree. It is fun!
Peyton Hurliman
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas means a time of family. It means Jesus birthday. It means decorating the Christmas tree. Christmas means Santa. It means presents. It means candy canes.
Cheyenne Manahan
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas means Jesus birthday. It also means to spend time with your family. It means to give presents.
Charity Kidwell
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas means Santa and elves. I enjoy getting presents. The presents are under the tree. Jesus was born on Christmas. I hang candy canes on the tree.
Alex Meyer
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas means Jesus was born. You can decorate a Christmas tree. Also bake cookies. Maybe wrap some presents. I could decorate ornaments. You could invite some friends over.
Tori Meyer
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
To me Christmas means a time of celebration. On Christmas it means opening presents. It also means opening the things you got. During Christmas time I enjoy finding my elf. On Christmas it means eating all the candy you get. Christmas means hanging out with family.
Cinly Mueller
What Does Christmas Mean to Me?
Christmas means love, Jesus, moms and dads. Christmas means presents, brothers, sisters and family. It means Jesus birthday.
Carter Vaughn