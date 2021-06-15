GIBSON CITY ─ The end of a community legacy and longtime service to Gibson City has come to an end as Lamb-Young Funeral Home has closed its doors permanently.
The funeral home at 303 N. Church St. has operated for 134 years as a place where families and friends made final arrangements for loved ones.
Furniture merchant W.S. Lamb founded the original funeral home in 1887, and it was located in the south rooms of the W.S. Lamb & Co. furniture store. At the time, undertaking was a specialty sideline often associated with furniture stores because cabinet makers also made wooden caskets when needed. The funeral home used a carriage hearse drawn by a team of horses known as “Doc” and “George.”
Lamb’s son, Shumway (“Shum”), entered the funeral business in 1912 after obtaining his license as a funeral director. After W.S. Lamb passed away in 1917, his son took over the funeral home. In 1937, Shum Lamb built the present funeral home on the former home site of Samuel J. LeFevre, an Ohio native who in 1874 served as village president and in 1892 built a plant that brought electric light to the town’s homes and streets. Jack and Wally Lamb became the third generation to manage the funeral home, after World War II.
Earl Young, who started working for the funeral home part-time in 1960 and became a full-time employee in 1962, purchased the funeral home in 1980. Earl’s son, Eric Young followed in his father’s footsteps, graduating from the same mortuary school, Worsham, and becoming manager of the funeral home. The funeral home was awarded Order of the Golden Rule status, given to independently owned and operated funeral homes.
The decision to close came simply from a “lack of business,” according to Eric Young, who cited competition from another funeral home in town, which was started by a 28-year employee of Lamb-Young. “They took most of our business,” Eric Young said.
Eric Young said all prearrangements will be honored and that he has been in contact with some other funeral homes about becoming the manager for those but that nothing has been finalized yet. He emphasized that families can choose any funeral home they like at the time of the loved one’s death, however.
In his years working in the funeral business, Eric Young has seen the changing ways that people say goodbye to loved ones. “Cremation has become more and more popular,” he said. One thing that never changed was his family’s philosophy to “just to help people in one of the hardest times of their lives.”
The property might now be converted into apartments, but Eric Young said that has yet to be decided.
Eric Young said anyone wanting information regarding the closing may contact him at 217-784-4641 or email through the funeral home’s website, lambyoungfh.com.
The total number of funeral homes in the United States has declined from about 20,557 in 2009 to about 19,136 in 2019, according to the National Directory of Morticians Redbook. About 89.2 percent of U.S. funeral homes are owned by individiuals, families or closely-held private corporations, while about 10.8 percent are owned by three publicly-traded corporations, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.