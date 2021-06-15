LODA ─ Runners will return to the starting line for the running of the Lake Escape 5K/10K/Kids 1K this month after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event on the roads around Lake Iroquois and Bayles Lake will take place on June 19.
Starting time for the race will be 7:30 a.m.; however, a 15- to 30-minute window of time will be allowed to start, if runners would like to allow more distance between one another. Because the runners are chip timed, it will not affect their overall finish. ”Luckily, all parts of our race are well wide enough to allow separation,” Race Chair Jay Bennett said.
Bennett has noticed that runners are waiting longer to sign up for the race this year. “I think they want to truly make sure that numbers are good (i.e., COVID) and that the race will actually take place,” he said.
“We see the races as being trimmed down from previous years, but people still wanting to get out there and run,” Lake Iroquois Association (LIA) Vice President and Recreation Committee Chair Jim Shearl added.
LIA has done a 5K race for years. In 2018, Bennett, former LIA member Carl Larsen and Ken McMillan, who are all Second Wind Running Club members, brainstormed the idea for including both lakes, which they believed were a perfect location for a race. “We felt that we were spoiled with being able to run this course every day and wanted to share with others,” Bennett said.
A 10K race and kid races were added in 2019. “When we did that, we asked for and received cooperation from Bayles Lake,” Shearl said. “The 10K race goes through both communities.”
Prior to 2019, the race was attracting about 50 runners. In 2018, there was a fish kill on Lake Iroquois. “The race in 2019 was an activity to draw attention to our restoration of the lake and fishing,” Shearl said, noting that there were more than 100 runners that year.
The Lake Escape is now listed as one of the Second Wind Running Club’s official races, meaning that it counts toward the points that members accumulate throughout the year.
Starting near the beach of Lake Iroquois, 10K runners will complete the clockwise loop around Bayles Lake prior to heading toward the counterclockwise loop around Lake Iroquois and finish with a downhill sprint to the beach. The 5K runners will only run the loop around Lake Iroquois. A kids’ 1K near the beach will be held immediately following the conclusion of the 10K.
Bennett lays out the courses and said that the two lakes really help to design themselves. “We did not really want to double back over any parts of the race and allow runners to truly see the entirety of both lakes,” Bennett said. “The most important factor is ensuring that they are the correct distances and for that, we utilize GPS.”
“Jay is a runner and knows how to do a great course,” Shearl said.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female in each race as well as top three age group awards for the following age groups: under 15, 15 to 19, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69 and 70 and over. “We have some great special prizes for our men and women winners of the 5K and 10K races,” Shearl said, explaining that they will receive cast concrete wall clocks purchased from Ruby Jewel on North Market Street in Paxton.
All runners are welcome to take a dip in the lake at the beach to cool off after the race.
Registration is online only at runsignup.com; there will be no mail-in or race-day registration.
“The mission of our races is just a gathering to emphasize good health and having fun racing,” Shearl said. “It is just a good thing to do. It showcases our community and is a fun event for our members and visitors.”
“From the LIA point of view, we hope to simply showcase the beauty of our two lakes and host a really unique run for the runners,” Bennett said.
Shearl enjoys a couple of aspects of the Lake Escape. “First, it is a gathering of upbeat happy and healthy people,” he said. “Second, the kid races are always fun with kids, parents, and grandparents getting excited at the finish line.”
Bennett is looking forward to “just getting the runners back out and racing, after a year where everything was shut down.”
As for possible changes or developments planned for future races, there is nothing currently in the works. “We will see how these races go,” Shearl said. “I think Jay has everything well planned, and we may not make too many changes for a while.”
“Once things get set, these races maintain many of the concepts that work,” Bennett agreed. “We may just simply have to plan for more runners and/or giveaways if the race continues to grow.”