Payton Kean is the February Student of the Month at GCMS High School.
He is the son of Erin Kean and Justin Kean of Gibson City.
He is involved in FCA, Project Ignition and Interact. He also is an athlete, competing in football and wrestling, and he has been team captain for both teams. Kean also was freshman secretary.
While in high school he has received the Social Sciences Student of the Year Award, high honor roll, National Honor Society, State Scholar, All-conference for football and wrestling and the SAR Good Citizen Award 2019.
He is a food pantry volunteer, and has taken part in Project Ignition, Safety Day, and Shriner’s Kids’ Day.
After high school he plans to go on to college and major in pre-med biology.