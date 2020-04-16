This April, show the world that you’re getting involved in Sexual Assault Awareness Month by participating in KC-CASA's #7DaysofSAAM!
Respond to the daily prompts shown on the week-long schedule below with a photo and the #7DaysofSAAM hashtag. Participants must upload their pictures to the event page here under the post for that day. A winner for each prompt will be chosen daily at random for the chance to win a $10 E gift card, and everyone who participates each day will be entered into the grand prize drawing for a $100 E gift card at the end of the week.
Friday, April 17th: Virtual Walk a Mile
Walk a Mile in HER Shoes is a public awareness campaign that invites men to become involved is sexual violence prevention. This year, we have adapted Walk a Mile and made it a virtual event. This means you will be able to complete your mile, in heels, anywhere! Snap a picture or video of you on your walk! (Both men and women are invited and encouraged to participate.)
Saturday, April 18h: Handwritten SAAM
Share an inspirational quote, sidewalk chalk drawing, letter, etc. to show support for survivors of sexual violence.
Sunday, April 19th: Self Care Sunday
In order to be an advocate for others, we must take care of ourselves! Treat yourself today and post a photo of your favorite self care activity! Our Facebook page offers many suggestions for wonderful self care options!
Monday, April 20th:When Pop Culture Gets It Right
Share your favorite positive examples of consent, healthy relationships and healthy femininity/masculinity from pop culture including TV shows, movies, books, music, and more.
Tuesday, April 21st: Spell It Out SAAM
Use objects to form the letters S-A-A-M and snap a photo! Be creative!
Wednesday, April 22nd: My Tribute to a Hero
Send a message of thanks to someone in the community or someone in your own life who is working to end sexual violence and snap a photo!
Thursday, April 23rd: The Real Teal!
Wear teal and share a selfie!