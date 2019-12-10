PAXTON — From pinewood American flags to tiki torches to bath bombs and candles, almost everything available for purchase at the newly opened store at 165 S. Market St. in downtown Paxton is handcrafted.
“It’s not just stuff we order online and then are reselling it,” said Brianne Dinaso, who co-owns the store with her fiance, Ronald Knapp.
The couple, who moved to Buckley two years ago from the south Chicago suburbs, held a grand opening for their store — Junebug Crafty Gifts — from Dec. 4 through Dec. 8, coinciding with Paxton’s annual holiday business open house weekend.
The store sells handmade gifts for all occasions, including American flags, coffee tables, trays, wooden signs, bottles, Mason jars, lights, indoor/outdoor furniture, bars, specialized single wood stands, bath bombs, candles, pillows, magnets, tiki torches and lazy susans. Custom orders are welcome.
Knapp said he and Dinaso began making soaps and candles after he was forced to leave his job at Coca-Cola after injuring his wrist. From there, they started making tiki torches and other handcrafted items, selling them at flea markets and craft fairs in recent years.
“We started out with recycled products, turning it into some crafts,” Knapp said. “It’s kind of expanded from there. We had so many bottles and wood and just came up with different things that we thought people would like — something that’s a little unique that everybody doesn’t have or doesn’t see (typically).”
Among the more popular items available at their shop are the pinewood American flags that Knapp makes using pinewood. After gluing strips of wood together, he stains and paints them and then adds to them decals of the logos of popular sports teams.
“It’s a long process,” Knapp said.
There are also recycled bottles that Knapp has turned into either tiki torches or lamps.
Dinaso said having a store — as an alternative to selling their products exclusively at flea markets, craft fairs or online — hopefully will bring in more business and also make their business a little easier to operate.
“It’s hard going to all the flea markets and craft fairs, finding these places and then unloading and getting (the product) back in,” she said.
A portion of sale proceeds goes to the Humane Society.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, people can email junebuggifts@gmail.com or call 217-255-0524.