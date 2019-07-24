PAXTON — A lawsuit filed by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office against a bed-and-breakfast west of Paxton will proceed in Ford County Circuit Court, after a judge on Wednesday denied the defense’s motion to have the case dismissed or instead have its proceedings postponed.
Last October, the attorney general’s office sued the TimberCreek Bed & Breakfast over the B&B’s refusal to comply with penalties imposed for discriminating against a same-sex couple in 2011.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Illinois Department of Human Rights, asks the court to demand the B&B comply with a 2016 order of the Illinois Human Rights Commission, which fined the B&B more than $80,000, including $30,000 in damages payable to the couple, Todd and Mark Wathen of Tuscola, along with $50,000 in attorneys’ fees.
The commission determined the B&B discriminated against the Wathens based on their sexual orientation when the business’ co-owner, Jim Walder, refused to allow their civil union ceremony at his facility. In denying their request, Walder wrote an e-mail to the Wathens citing various biblical verses and denouncing homosexuality as “wrong and unnatural.”
Since 2016, the B&B’s attorney, Jason Craddock of Monee, has been trying to appeal the commission’s decision — first through the state appellate court and most recently through the Illinois Supreme Court. Although Craddock’s attempts to appeal have been unsuccessful so far, he told Associate Judge Robert Travers Wednesday that he would continue to fight for Walder’s religious liberties, even if that means having to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Craddock’s argument in asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed — or, alternatively, the court proceedings to be postponed — was based on what he said was a pending appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court. Craddock requested that, “at minimum,” the proceedings be stayed until the Illinois Supreme Court makes a ruling.
Assistant Attorney General Mary Grieb said in response, however, that Craddock inaccurately claims to have petitioned the Illinois Supreme Court on appeal. Grieb said there is no evidence she can find to prove otherwise.
Craddock clarified the situation. Craddock said that within the required 35-day timeframe following the appellate court’s dismissal of the B&B’s appeal, he “started the process” of filing a petition for leave to appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court. The petition, however, was later “sent back” to him to correct “technical deficiencies,” Craddock said. Craddock said he then made several subsequent attempts to refile the petition after it was corrected, most recently Wednesday morning.
Craddock said he thinks that it is likely the Illinois Supreme Court will agree to hear the appeal due to him having corrected the technical deficiencies.
If that happens, Craddock said, he feels the Illinois Supreme Court will side in the B&B’s favor, noting that the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled on “three similar cases with similar facts” to indicate such an outcome is likely.
“We believe (the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings) have an impact on this case and very well may reverse this case,” Craddock told Travers.
Craddock said he expected the Illinois Supreme Court to have an answer on whether it will consider the appeal “within 30 days.” If the state supreme court refuses to hear the appeal or denies it, Craddock said he would then appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Grieb, however, reiterated her opinion that Craddock has not shown an appeal is actually pending with the state’s highest court.
“Attempted filings do not count as filings,” Grieb told Travers. “The chance to file these appeals has run out.”
Attorney Ruth Wyman of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois — which is representing the Wathens as additional plaintiffs in the lawsuit — added that it has been more than two years since the appellate court denied the B&B’s appeal, meaning there has been more than enough time to appeal to the state Supreme Court.
“It appears this is merely a delay action,” Wyman said.
In denying Craddock’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit or stay its proceedings, Travers noted the amount of time that has passed since the appellate court’s ruling.
“There has been a stay,” Travers told Craddock. “It’s been in effect for two years.”
Travers then set a hearing to consider the lawsuit for 11 a.m. Sept. 18.
Travers is primarily assigned to hear cases in Livingston County Circuit Court, but he was assigned by the 11th Judicial Circuit’s chief judge to hear the lawsuit against the B&B after Ford County Circuit Judge Matt Fitton recused himself due to an unspecified conflict.