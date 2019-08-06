GIBSON CITY — Ford County will soon be left with only one John Deere dealership.
Arends & Sons, located at 715 S. Sangamon Ave. in Gibson City, will close Aug. 26 after being purchased by AHW LLC, a Dwight-based John Deere dealership with 16 locations in Illinois and Indiana.
“It is true that that store in Gibson City will be closed, but the employees have all been offered jobs, and I believe they’ve all accepted,” said Mike Miller, corporate sales manager for AHW. “One or two will be going to Melvin. There’s a group of them that will be going to our store in Urbana. Two of them will be going to Monticello and one going to Clinton.”
Miller said all of Arends & Sons’ inventory will be dispersed to other AHW locations. Miller said the company will decide later what to do with the property in Gibson City.
“We’ve got a little work to do,” Miller said. “It will take us some time to get the inventory packed up and transported to the other stores. That will take a while, and then we’ll determine what will happen with the property and the buildings.”
Arends & Sons has been operating in Gibson City since 1947. It was originally owned by Walter Arends, and it is now owned by his sons Steve and Bill. Walter Arends’ father founded Arends Brothers John Deere in Melvin, which merged with Hogan-Walker in 2012 to form AHW.